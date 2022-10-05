Yatsen Sued With Hillhouse, Wall Street Banks After Post-IPO Stock Slump

Bei Hu, Jane Zhang and Jinshan Hong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Chinese cosmetics maker Yatsen Holding Ltd. are suing the company and its executives, along with its largest outside shareholder Hillhouse Capital, alleging they allowed misleading information to inflate the price of the shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The class-action complaint was filed with a federal court in New York on Sept. 23 by Nancy Maeshiro on behalf of all independent investors who bought Yatsen’s American depositary receipts between Nov. 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd. and other underwriters of Yatsen’s November 2020 US initial public offering were named as co-defendants.

Representatives of Yatsen, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and China Renaissance Securities declined to comment. Hillhouse didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

The suit highlights an additional source of risk for US-listed Chinese technology and consumer companies, after their share prices slumped on domestic regulatory tightening, geopolitical tensions and an economic slowdown.

A former rising star among China’s technology-enabled consumer companies, Yatsen’s ADRs debuted on Nov. 19, 2020. They more than doubled in value through February 2021, only to tumble later after management revealed a business slowdown. Its US shares closed 88% below the IPO price on Tuesday.

The defendants failed to disclose in its share-sale prospectus any known trends or uncertainties that would have led to business deterioration -- as required by US laws -- making reported financial information a poor indicator of future performance, according to the complaint.

Yatsen was already seeing performance deterioration in its main Perfect Diary and Little Ondine brands in the weeks leading up to the IPO and throughout 2021, the filing added, without saying where it got the information. Yet the defendants only slowly began to reveal it in the second half of 2021 and didn’t disclose both businesses’ results had disappointed until fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on March 10, 2022.

The defendants “played up the fact that Yatsen had become a leader in the Chinese beauty market,” the lawsuit filing said. Yatsen continued to present the brands as “healthy,” “stellar” and “steady,” it added. Defendants “were aware, but did not disclose, that sales in Yatsen’s core brands were declining and that such deterioration was likely to have a material adverse effect on Yatsen’s future performance.”

In a claim against Yatsen, its executives and Hillhouse, the plaintiff said material misrepresentation and omissions “were done knowingly or recklessly and for the purpose and effect of concealing the company’s results and growth prospects, thereby artificially inflating the price of its securities.”

Hillhouse sold nearly 7.8 million Yatsen depositary receipts during the period covered by the suit, while in possession of material, non-public negative information about the company, the lawsuit said, without elaborating on the specifics of the information. It remains Yatsen’s largest shareholder with a 9.4% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The IPO underwriters failed in their duty “to make a reasonable and diligent investigation of the truthfulness and accuracy of the statements contained in the offering documents,” the plaintiff’s filing said.

The case is Maeshiro v. Yatsen Holding Ltd. et al, 22-cv-08165, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Salesforce, HubSpot, and MongoDB Stocks Were Climbing Today

    Stocks soared for the second session in a row on hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks would ease back from the hawkish stances they've adopted in recent months. At the market close, Salesforce was up 5.3%, HubSpot finished 5% higher, and MongoDB had gained 4.8%. Much like yesterday, there was no specific news item pushing the stock market higher.

  • How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in October

    Let's explore a Zacks screen that helps us find 'Strong Buy' stocks that have managed to climb in 2022 to trade near their 52-week highs to start the fourth quarter.

  • Should You Be Adding BHP Group (ASX:BHP) To Your Watchlist Today?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Japan’s PM announces NFT and metaverse expansion

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans to expand investments in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse in a policy speech on Monday. See related article: Japan plans new crypto transfer rules to combat money laundering Fast facts Kishida says the country will further its investment in digital transformation and expand the use of Web3 […]

  • Elon Musk Takes On the Giants of Silicon Valley

    This is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , known to be a chief disruptor. The richest man in the world put back on the table, on October 4, his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter , a social network which he considers to be the Town Square of our time. Twitter had filed a complaint and asked the Delaware Chancery Court to force the billionaire to respect his initial commitment.

  • "There's No Need For Me To Pay You": 31 Out-Of-Control Influencers Who Need To Tone Down Their Entitlement A Billion Notches

    "You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice."View Entire Post ›

  • Ray Dalio steps down from Bridgewater Associates, cedes voting rights

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is relinquishing control of his firm, Bridgewater Associates — the largest hedge fund in the world with $150 billion in assets under management.

  • South Korea's Sept inflation slows but tightening bias seen intact

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, data showed on Wednesday, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.6% in September from the same month a year ago, according to the Statistics Korea data, slowing for the second straight month. An aggressive tightening stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised economists' expectations that the Bank of Korea could raise the policy interest rate by a bigger-than-usual 50 basis points next week for the second time on record.

  • Apollo-Backed EmployBridge to Acquire Bluecrew From IAC

    (Bloomberg) -- IAC Inc. has agreed to sell its app-based Bluecrew business to EmployBridge, an industrial-staffing company backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIAC w

  • With Musk bid back on, Twitter employees 'just along for the ride'

    Some Twitter employees were engaged in a company-wide planning process for next year on Tuesday when their phones began buzzing with news that Elon Musk had again reversed course in his on-again, off-again $44 billion bid to buy the company. Since the world's richest person disclosed in April that he had acquired a stake in the social media platform, Musk has accepted and rejected a seat on Twitter's board, launched a bid to take the company private and tried to back out of the deal altogether. The social media company is only pursuing about half the projects it normally would due to uncertainty about how many employees will flee, and to ensure it can deliver on commitments, one employee told Reuters.

  • Expect a 'Long and Ugly" Recession, Says Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis

    The tricky thing about economic downturns is that they can sometimes be difficult to predict. Economic expert Nouriel Roubini was spot-on when he said the U.S. would endure a major financial crisis back in 2008. Worse yet, Nouriel Roubini says we shouldn't expect our next downturn to be short-lived.

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.

  • Hedge fund launches plummet to lowest since 2008 financial crisis

    A risk-off mood across global financial markets amid persistent market turmoil deterred prospective hedge funders from starting up new firms in the second quarter.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 49% to 91% That Are Impeccable Long-Term Buys

    Growth stocks have gotten crushed across 2022's trading. A combination of factors including rising interest rates, high inflation, weak economic performance, and geopolitical instability have driven huge sell-offs for the market at large, and company's with forward-looking valuations have generally been hit even harder. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 32% across this year's trading, and many growth-dependent stocks are down even more from recent highs.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes

    Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds - a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity - have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year. But

  • Stocks won't find a bottom without more clarity on the timing of an economic rebound, and the market will be under pressure for up to 12 months, Morningstar says

    Morningstar said the stock market is trading at about a 20% discount to fair value and it appears it has "overcorrected to the downside."

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.