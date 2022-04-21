Yavapai County sheriff offers reward up to $10,000 for help on 1999 cold case

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who helps identify and find the suspects in a double homicide case from 23 years ago.

On April 23, 1999, the bodies of a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds to the head in a drainage ditch off U.S. 93 between Wickenburg and Wickieup. The victims were later identified as Mesa resident William Rodriguez, 39, and Phoenix resident Rebecca Rubalcava, 20, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Rodriguez was 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighed 175 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff's Office statement said. He was a Puerto Rican known as "Cuba" or "Cubano."

Rubalcava was 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed 140 pounds and had brown hair and green eyes, according to the Sheriff's Office. She sometimes went by Rebecca LaRue.

The Sheriff's Office statement said anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest in this case could earn up to a $10,000 cash reward. People can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com anonymously.

