Yavapai County Sheriff's Office ID man police killed after he nearly beat man to death

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was fatally shot by police after going on a crime spree that included beating a man nearly to death with a hammer as 53-year-old Carl Schaede.

Kristin Greene, an agency spokesperson, said the spree began in Schaede's home on Bourbon Alley in Paulden when Schaede repeatedly struck a 44-year-old man in the head with a hammer and struck his own 54-year-old brother with a gun and pointed it at his head on Tuesday.

The man survived the hammer attack after undergoing emergency surgery but remains in critical condition, while Schaede's brother suffered only minor injuries. Greene said the Sheriff's Office mistakenly identified his brother as the one in critical condition on Tuesday.

Greene said Schaede then walked to a Family Dollar where he hit a 33-year-old store clerk with a gun and stole money from the cash register. Schaede then walked to a nearby community center where he threw the money on the ground and left.

Greene said Schaede confronted Chino Valley officers while armed on state Route 89 before officers fatally shot him. Greene said witnesses reported Schaede acting erratically but had no further details.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office ID Carl Schaede as man police killed