Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkins and Polka Dots Have Officially Taken Over the New York Botanical Garden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Sporn
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pumpkins for spring? Groundbreaking—especially when they’re Yayoi Kusama’s. The polka-dotted gourd is as representative of the artist as as her line-inducing Infinity Rooms, both of which can be experienced at New York Botanical Garden as of tomorrow. Initially slated to open one year ago, “Kusama: Cosmic Nature,” which is set to run through October 31, peppers both early and recent works by the artist throughout the site’s 250 acres. While the Japanese icon has seen many recent retrospectives (including one opening this month at the Gropius Bau in Berlin), surprisingly, none have specifically examined Kusama’s relationship to nature.

Hymn of Life&#x002014;Tulips, 2007.
Hymn of Life—Tulips, 2007.
Photo: Courtesy of the City of Beverly Hills

“Nature is much more of a visceral inspiration for her. There’s this constant mode of change—cycles of decay, death, or rebirth—that are constant themes that you can see throughout her work,” NYBG guest curator Mika Yoshitake, who also curated the Hirshhorn Museum’s 2017 show “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” tells AD. “What was really thrilling for this exhibition was working with the artist in thinking about large-scale installations that were absolutely unique to the botanical garden and not something we could do in a museum.”

Among the garden’s blooming daffodils and cherry blossoms, visitors will find trees wrapped in red-and-white polka-dot fabric, as well as several monumental sculptures, beginning with I Want to Fly to the Universe at the Reflecting Pool. In the pool of the Native Plant Garden, Kusama’s 1966/2021 Narcissus Garden is one of the most tranquil works on display. Originally constructed as a critique of art world elitism, 1,400 reflective, stainless-steel spheres now sway gently, naturally rearranging themselves on account of the wind and flowing water.

Also on view is Pumpkins Screaming About Love Beyond Infinity, in which guests can enter a dark room to get lost in a luminous patch of golden gourds. This summer, a new Infinity Mirrored Room experience can be accessed in a cube in the Home Gardening Center. Another experiential highlight will undoubtedly be the ever-evolving Flower Obsession, Kusama’s first Obliteration greenhouse. Inspired by her family’s seed nursery in her hometown of Matsumoto, Japan, the space has been furnished with live plants, gardening books, and more horticultural details, all of which will gradually turn coral, thanks to the silk flowers and stickers guests are given to place almost anywhere within the installation.

Ascension of Polka Dots on Trees, 2002/2021
Ascension of Polka Dots on Trees, 2002/2021
Photo: Robert Benson

There are several Kusama gems found in and around NYBG’s prized Haupt Conservatory: Larger-than-life blooms are erected from both indoor and outdoor water features, and a glittering mosaic Starry Pumpkin presents a tiled twist on the generally primary-colored motif. But in terms of the curator Yoshitake’s embrace of the botanical context, one of the star features found within the conservatory is a flower bed pathway that reinterprets one of Kusama’s patchwork-style paintings, Alone, Buried in a Flower Garden, with concentrations of black pansies, blood-orange nemesia, golden jasmine, and more.

For a more traditional white-cube experience, visitors can stop by the Ross Gallery to view images from Kusama’s circa-1966/2021 performance Walking Piece, in which she saunters through crowded New York streets in a pink kimono and an umbrella adorned with artificial flowers. Next door in the Mertz Library Building are intimately scaled sculpture and two-dimensional works that span Kusama’s career. Among the earliest and rarest finds are the artist’s 1945 sketchbook from when she was just 16. Her photorealistic depictions of flora and fauna found at her family’s seed nursery evolve into the surrealist and highly expressionistic forms for which she is most known today.

Narcissus Garden, 1966/2021
Narcissus Garden, 1966/2021
Photo: Robert Benson
See the video.

“Her grandfather took her through fields of various flowers, like zinnias and peonies, as well as pumpkin patches,” explains Yoshitake. “She remembers pulling the stem out of one of the pumpkins and the insides oozing out. She has these very visceral memories of the plant vegetation and the pumpkins, and those were actually offered to people during the [Second World] War when food was scarce,” the curator adds, recalling how the artist’s early memories around nature shaped her oeuvre visually, emotionally, and politically.

In terms of the psychological and philosophical substance inherent in Kusama’s work, Yoshitake explains that “it’s not just about the earthly botanical nature but also this expansion of nature being something that expands infinitely into the cosmos.” Dark-toned works from the 1950s through 1970s, as well as the Infinity Rooms themselves, illustrate these key themes of repetition, abundance, and awe.

In a year fraught with challenges, “Kusama: Cosmic Nature” aptly makes its appearance during a springtime that has New Yorkers cautiously optimistic as widespread vaccinations make a return to normality within reach. The exhibition feels like a metaphor for rebirth and joy in itself—even the pumpkins are dancing.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Everything You Need to Know About Basil Plants

    This aromatic herb, which is regularly used in cuisines like Italian and Thai, is one of the most popular and easiest to grow.

  • Veterinarian charged with animal cruelty after video surfaces of cat exam in Alabama

    The cat shown in the video “is alive and doing better with its owner.”

  • ‘Zero fare, zero emissions’: First two electric buses unveiled for RideKC

    The buses will be put into service later this spring, with one operating on RideKC’s MAX lines.

  • NC Gov. Cooper signs into law special summer school program and teaching of phonics

    Both laws are meant to improve the academic performance of the state’s struggling students.

  • Nike ends lawsuit over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes,' which will be recalled

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc said on Thursday a Brooklyn company that made "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X has agreed to voluntarily recall the shoes, as part of a legal settlement with the athletics giant. The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo and quickly sold out at $1,018 a pair. Satan Shoes are customized versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, with midsoles purporting to contain a drop of human blood, and printed with "Luke 10:18," a reference to a Biblical verse that alludes to Satan's fall from heaven.

  • Best Portable Gas Grills From Consumer Reports' Tests

    Portable grills are perfect for camping, cooking out at a park, or grilling on a small deck or patio that lacks the real estate required for a larger, stationary gas grill. Just because these gr...

  • Feds charge 3 more in massive California unemployment fraud

    Federal prosecutors said Friday that they have charged three Southern California women with using prison inmates' names to bilk a state agency out of a combined nearly $1.25 million in coronavirus-related unemployment benefits, the latest allegations in an ongoing scandal that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The three are among a dozen charged just in the greater Los Angeles area and among 150 charged federally nationwide with exploiting federal benefits that were supposed to aid those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Much of that fraud has been in California, where state auditors in January said the troubled Employment Development Department approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • ‘...ten minutes remain until you blow.’ Boy, 12, charged with sending bomb threat to school

    The email message was clear: “Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • NC Gov. Cooper signs into law special summer school program and teaching of phonics

    Both laws are meant to improve the academic performance of the state’s struggling students.

  • Predators' injury list grows longer with Forsberg on IR

    The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve Friday in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer. The Predators also said rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) now are week to week. Right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night's 7-1 win over Detroit.

  • Northern Irish loyalists demand Brexit changes, call for end to street violence

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Pro-British loyalist militants in Northern Ireland said on Friday there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues as there was some respite in street clashes following a week of riots. Despite appeals for calm from London, Dublin and Washington, the nightly unrest in pro-British areas spread further into Irish nationalist parts of Belfast on Thursday, where police responded to petrol bomb and stone attacks with water cannon. A number of loyalist protests planned for Friday night were postponed in what posters put up in pro-British areas said was a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

  • A guide to Bixby Home, the hub where you can access Samsung’s digital voice assistant

    Bixby Home is a landing page for Bixby commands and tutorials found on any Samsung device that includes the Bixby voice assistant.

  • Another busy hurricane season predicted for 2021. What could it mean for Carolinas?

    At least 17 named storms are forecast for this year.

  • Bedford bombing suspect was charged in February with possessing explosives in Hurst

    For the second time since February, a 37-year-old Tarrant County man has been charged with possessing explosives.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Got your COVID-19 vaccine card? These archivists know how to keep it safe

    Document experts give tips on the best ways to protect your vaccination card, from whether to laminate it to what to keep it in

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.