Some Ybor City businesses notice slower return of visitors in wake of shooting

WFTS-Tampa
0

As Tampa Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting in Ybor City, some local bars, lounges, and music venues in the area said they've noticed business is getting back to a slow start. Though they had a sold-out concert Saturday night, Tom DeGeorge, the owner of Crowbar, noticed a very different scene steps outside the Ybor City venue. “It was the slowest daytime and nighttime I've seen in 24 years," said DeGeorge.

Recommended Stories