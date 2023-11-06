Some Ybor City businesses notice slower return of visitors in wake of shooting
As Tampa Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting in Ybor City, some local bars, lounges, and music venues in the area said they've noticed business is getting back to a slow start. Though they had a sold-out concert Saturday night, Tom DeGeorge, the owner of Crowbar, noticed a very different scene steps outside the Ybor City venue. “It was the slowest daytime and nighttime I've seen in 24 years," said DeGeorge.