Ybor City shooting leaves 1 critically injured, 1 in custody while police search for second shooter

TAMPA — A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Sunday and remains in critical condition after a shooting broke out in Ybor City’s nightclub district, Tampa police said.

Around 2:50 a.m., as bars and nightclubs in the heart of the city were preparing to close for the evening, Tampa police said a melee involving multiple people broke out at the intersection of E 7th Avenue and N 16th Street - in front of the Centro Ybor complex and 7-11 convenience store, by a brick-road entrance to the public parking garage.

During the fight, police said a 21-year-old man shot a 20-year-old man in the upper body.

Officers were already lining the streets, preparing to help empty the streets as nightclubs and bars closed for the night, and heard the gunshots in time to witness the aftermath, the Tampa Police Department said. Multiple officers saw the alleged shooter, Jatony Tykeese Torres, try to run away from the scene and were able to chase him down almost immediately, the agency said.

Police quickly caught up with Torres and were able to take him into custody about three blocks south of the intersection where the gun went off, near the corner of N 16th Street and E 4th Avenue.

Officers also recovered a firearm off Torres while taking him into custody.

Torres, 21, has since been arrested on felony charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Torres was booked into Orient Road Jail and is still being questions by police investigators, the agency said.

The 20-year-old victim, who was not identified by Tampa Police due to the agency’s interpretation of Florida’s Marsy’s Law, remained hospitalized Sunday morning and was listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies are working to identify a second person involved in the brawl whom they say was armed and fired at least one shot from his weapon during the fight.

There is no indication that the second male shooter actually struck anyone during the incident. Police stressed that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public at large.

Still, police said. the investigation is ongoing and in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the shooting or those involved is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or share information through Tip411, which can be found on the Tampa PD app.