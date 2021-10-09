Ybor gunfire just before bar close results in injuries, Tampa police say

An exchange of gunfire in Ybor City early Saturday morning resulted in non-life threatening injuries for a man and woman, according to Tampa Police.

At 2:49 a.m. — last call for many local bars and clubs in the entertainment district — Tampa police heard gunshots while in the area of Angel Oliva Senior Street and East 8th Avenue.

Officers investigated and found that two groups were involved in the fight. What started as verbal altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, police said.

An adult male and female sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Police arrested multiple people from one of the groups involved in the shooting. Officers are trying to identify and locate others involved in the altercation.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Police did not release the names and ages of those involved in the gunfire exchanged, including the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1.800.873.TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.