YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for YBS International Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = RM9.7m ÷ (RM143m - RM29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, YBS International Berhad has an ROCE of 8.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for YBS International Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how YBS International Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For YBS International Berhad Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 83%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at YBS International Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From YBS International Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what YBS International Berhad has. And a remarkable 215% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

YBS International Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

