YC-backed Kidato raises $1.4M seed to scale its online school for K-12 students in Africa

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

In public schools across Africa, classrooms are often overcrowded and this affects how teachers and students interact. The large classroom creates too much work for teachers leaving students' individual problems unattended.

Private schools are modeled to fix these issues, but they can be expensive for the average African middle-class professional with kids. Kidato, an online school for K-12 students in Africa, presents another alternative and is announcing today that it has closed its $1.4 million seed investment.

The investors who participated in the round are Learn Start Capital, Launch Africa Ventures Fund, Graph Ventures and Century Oak Capital, among other notable local and global angel investors.

Kidato was founded by Kenyan serial entrepreneur Sam Gichuru in 2020. As a father of three kids, he encountered similar problems facing the average Kenyan middle-class professional, one of which was struggling to keep up with private school exorbitant tuition fees as high as $8,000 yearly.

"I have three kids. I moved them from private schools to homeschooling because that was the next option to give them the same quality of education but at an affordable price," Gichuru told TechCrunch. That was when I started noticing the other challenges private schools had."

First is the overcrowded nature of these schools. Typically, public schools have a teacher-to-student ratio of 1:50 while private schools are at 1:20. "Depending on how much you pay for school fees. The more prestigious the school, the smaller the teacher-to-student ratio. That for me was a big indicator that you want to have a small number of students per teacher," added Gichuru.

Then there's the issue of long and tiring commutes for students. Gichuru tells me that kids going to private schools in Nairobi would have to wake up by 5 a.m., prepare to get on the bus at 6 a.m. to get to school at 7 a.m.

Like any homeschooling model, Gichuru had teachers come to his house to teach his kids what they'd ordinarily learn in school. But when the pandemic hit, he had to find another alternative by building a platform around Zoom for these teachers to continue delivering lessons for his kids. By September, the platform had opened up to accommodate 10 more children outside his home. In January, the number of students in its learning-from-home program increased to 30 students.

It is easy to see why the product is catching on with parents. Due to the pandemic, video services like Zoom have become the norm for the middle class in Africa with high internet accessibility. Also, cutting commute time helps to spend more time with family while reducing costs.

Kidato
Kidato

Image Credits: Kidato

Building an online school for kids while capitalizing on the advantages of parents' new remote work culture also got the Kenyan startup accepted into Y Combinator in January. Since then, Kidato has onboarded more than 50 students and claims to be growing at a 100% quarter on quarter.

Gichuru says Kidata wants to ensure better learning outcomes in smaller personalized class sizes. It is also offering the same international curriculum but with an average of 1:5 teacher-student ratio.

The company has also implemented after-school programs like robotics and chess, art, coding, and debate classes. Typically, they are usually found among students from affluent schools; however, they are being democratized by Kidato to the more than 700 registered students using its platform. The students mainly from Canada, Kenya, Malawi, Switzerland, Tanzania, UK, United States, and UAE pay $5 per lesson, the company revealed.

Kidato wants to make learning fun and gratifying. According to Gichuru, the business trains its 740 teachers on how to make classes interactive by using the context of arcade games like Minecraft and Roblox to tailor lessons taught to students in different subjects.

"Drawing from our understanding about how these platforms work and how kids learn from them, we have built-in behavior reward mechanisms such as lesson merits into our teaching methods resulting in interesting and enjoyable virtual classes," an excerpt from the statement read.

But what happens when Kidato meets a demand and supply problem. While its product seems appealing for students, will Kidato find enough qualified teachers to meet the growing demand? The CEO holds that his company has it figured out.

Most private schools shut down during the lockdowns. Though some are beginning to re-open gradually, they are embarking on a recovery process with increased school fees and reduced teachers' salaries. This has presented a big opportunity for Kidato as it currently has a waitlist of 3,000 teachers who are being swayed by Kidato's promise of better pay. In the long run, this number creates a pipeline for 15,000 students.

Besides, Kidato doesn't incur infrastructural costs like real estate, a feature common with traditional schools. Therefore the revenue made from students doesn't go into any extreme costs, which means more money for teachers.

"Our teachers are paid at least one and a half times more than the average teacher in a private school, and that has driven a great supply of teachers to us."

Kidato's revenue split with teachers is 70/30; teachers take the larger percentage. Gichuru adds that if teachers combine their efforts in both normal and afterschool classes, they can earn an average of $2,000 per month.

Image Credits: Sam Gichuru

One would've thought that a challenge Kidato would be facing despite its progress would be internet and power but that's not the case. It is the skepticism of whether Kidato can offer socialization for the students. To solve that, Kidato is adopting an offline approach by leveraging the connections of corporates and align its after-school classes to include monthly educational field trips.

"We're trying to show them how well kids socialize on our platform. We are partnering with companies that can make it possible to take these kids to plantations, factories, planetariums," the CEO added.

Kidato is Gichuru's second stint at Y Combinator. The entrepreneur who founded one of Kenya's well-known incubator Nailab, also co-founded recruitment platform, Kuhustle. The company which seems to be in pilot mode at the moment, took part in Y Combinator's batch in 2015.

Kidato has some high expectations given the CEO's experience and as the only edtech startup in this current batch. The company will use the seed financing for growth and product development as it hopes to replace brick-and-mortar schools. In Gichuru's words regarding the company's future, he said, "in the next couple of years, we want to have the biggest online school for K-12 students."

Recommended Stories

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • The Best, Worst and Strangest Moments of the 2021 Oscars

    From Regina King's memorable entrance to a puzzling conclusion

  • Toshiba's No.2 shareholder asks company to openly seek suitors

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp's second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to conduct a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, criticising the company's comments on wanting to remain listed as deterring potential acquirers. "We call upon the board to openly welcome interest from suitors who could enhance corporate value and ask the board to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives," 3D Investment Partners said in a letter sent to Toshiba's board on Monday and made public. "To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba's management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company," 3D, which has a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, said.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • If the GOP's attacks on corporate America are confusing you, it's because the whole party is confused

    Trying to use principles the GOP used to stand for to explain what the GOP is doing now is like trying to catch a pig on LSD.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist at the Oscars

    Zendaya arrived at the Oscars in a Valentino dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels. She also wore $6 million of Bulgari diamond jewels, People reported.

  • Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest actor to win an Oscar in shock upset

    Anthony Hopkins just scored a shock Best Actor win at the Oscars, and he made some history in the process. Hopkins on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father. At 83, he becomes the oldest actor to ever win a competitive Oscar. He was also the oldest person to ever be nominated for Best Actor. Prior to Sunday's ceremony, the late Christopher Plummer had the distinction of being the oldest winner of a competitive acting Oscar, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners when he was 82. In the Best Actor category specifically, Henry Fonda was previously the oldest winner, as he was 76 when he took the award for On Golden Pond. Hopkins' win was also notable for another reason, though, as it was also a huge upset. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film he completed prior to his death, after being previously honored at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Along with Olivia Colman's shock 2019 Best Actress victory for The Favourite, Hopkins' win will surely be cited as among the Oscars' biggest surprises for years to come. More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia says missing submarine has been found broken into pieces deep in the ocean

    "Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," a military official stated definitively.

  • I flew on 7 US airlines and the best to fly during the pandemic is still abundantly clear. Here's which airline is handling 2021 the best.

    Each airline still has its own notion on the best ways to keep flyers safe during the pandemic but some are doing way more than others.

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.

  • Jerry Jones says he gets ‘fired up’ every time he’s around TCU’s Patterson

    The Cowboys owner had good things to say about Coach P.

  • Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes. Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month. Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

  • Are cryptocurrencies ready to go mainstream?

    Digital currencies like Bitcoin have grown into a multi-trillion dollar industry. Are they primed to become a true alternative to traditional money?