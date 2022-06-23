YC man arrested after San Francisco airport attack

Jun. 23—A Yuba City man was arrested this week and charged with felony assault after he allegedly attacked and injured three people with a machete at San Francisco International Airport on Friday night.

According to San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Karamjit Singh, 33, of Yuba City, was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident.

Singh allegedly entered the airport with a 24-inch machete and slashed at three victims who all sustained minor injuries, Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe, in a statement about the incident to the Appeal, said Singh parked his car along the curbside at the International Terminal of the San Francisco airport and entered the terminal with two backpacks.

Once inside, Wagstaffe said Singh slashed and stabbed three individuals who were unknown and not related to Singh. Two were in a ticket line and another was in a food court.

Wagstaffe said Singh allegedly stabbed the first victim in the back and slashed the second victim in the shoulder area. The third victim was allegedly slashed on their hands, Wagstaffe said.

Because Singh apparently did not know or was not related to the victims, Wagstaffe suggested that the motive for the alleged attack originated from Singh's belief in Sept. 11, 2001, conspiracy theories.

"Defendant dropped a stack of papers next to them," Wagstaffe said of Singh's alleged actions. "The papers were defendant's delusional writings claiming the Greeks and Indians were responsible for 9-11."

Before allegedly stabbing the third victim, Wagstaffe said further conspiracies related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were referenced.

"Defendant walked away and wrote on (the) wall: 'Indian Brahmins are mastermind of 9-11-2001 attack,'" Wagstaffe said.

As Singh allegedly made his way to the third victim, Wagstaffe said he continued to throw his conspiratorial "papers on the floor" of the airport.

Singh allegedly said "he only wanted to educate people about who was really responsible for 9-11," Wagstaffe said. Singh also had previously gone to the FBI and Yuba City Police Department with the same theory.

According to jail records, Singh is being held without bail at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

Wagstaffe said Singh will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday with a Punjabi interpreter for "further initial felony arraignment."