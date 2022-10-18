YC native appointed superior court judge

Oct. 18—Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new judicial appointments for both the California Court of Appeals and state superior courts on Oct. 7.

Among the appointees for the Sacramento County Superior Court is Yuba City native Judge Satnam Rattu.

A current resident of Folsom, Rattu was born in Yuba City and attended Yuba City High School for two years before moving to Lemoore, said Jesse Atwal, an attorney and colleague of Rattu.

Atwal and Rattu attended the University of California, Davis together before attending law school. After serving as a law clerk for Freidberg & Parker until 2007, Rattu served as a deputy district attorney at the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office starting in 2008, according to the governor's office.

Atwal said that during his time as a deputy district attorney, Rattu primarily focused on prosecuting homicide cases in his jurisdiction.

In a profile released by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Rattu said that he was initially tasked with handling misdemeanor cases such as DUIs and batteries. As he gained more experience, he was able to progress to handling juvenile cases, misdemeanor and felony domestic violence cases, preliminary cases and superior court review.

"Judge Rattu's appointment to the bench is an inspirational example of how a person can start from very humble roots and make it to the top of the legal field," Atwal said.

Rattu earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin R. Culhane. Vacant seats for the superior courts are filled through appointment by the governor.

Judge Philip Ferrari was also appointed to the Sacramento County Superior Court. Ferrari has served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and

Elder Abuse in the California Attorney General's Office since 2021, where he was Special

Assistant to the Attorney General from 2019 to 2021, officials said.

He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Laurie Earl to the Court of Appeal.

Superior courts have trial jurisdiction over all criminal and civil cases. Judges for superior courts can serve up to two, six-year terms and are elected by county voters on a nonpartisan ballot at a general election, officials said.

In order to qualify as a superior court judge, the judicial candidate must have been an attorney admitted to practice in California or have served as a judge of a court of record, officials said. Candidates must have done either for at least 10 years immediately preceding their election or appointment.

"The Court looks forward to the addition of Philip Ferrari and Satnam Rattu to the bench,"

Presiding Court Judge Michael G. Bowman said in a statement. "Both appointees bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge that will benefit Sacramento County."