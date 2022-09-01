YCPD to have DUI checkpoints starting Friday

Sep. 1—The Yuba City Police Department said that it will hold two DUI checkpoints in the coming days at a central location in the city.

Both checkpoints are scheduled for 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired," the Yuba City Police Department said. "During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."

The department said it is committed to keeping the traveling public safe.

"The safety of our community is and always will be our mission," Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. "We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

The Yuba City Police Department said drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.