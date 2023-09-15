YCPD to hold DUI checkpoint on Sunday

Sep. 14—The Yuba City Police Department announced it will have a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint set up Sunday night at a central location within Yuba City limits.

Scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., officials said DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data that shows incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, officials said. The primary purpose of the checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Sergeant Bill Williams said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

Impaired driving can not only occur because of alcohol use, but also as a result of some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs. Officials wanted to remind the public that while medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

"Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license," officials said. "Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration."