YCPD issues elderly scam alert

Oct. 5—The Yuba City Police Department said Thursday that there have been "several reports of elderly victims being manipulated and having their debit cards stolen" within the last month.

According to officials, suspects involved in these scams first look over the shoulders of their victims to see them input their personal identification number for their debit card while at checkout.

"These incidents have been occurring at both grocery stores and bank ATMs," the Yuba City Police Department said on social media. "The suspects then approach the victim, telling them they dropped a $20 bill and hand it to them. The victim is re-approached at a later time by the suspects, normally while walking through the parking lot, and requests they return the $20 bill."

Officials said the reason suspects do this is so that victims pull out their wallet while another person distracts the victim.

"A typical form of distraction would be invading personal space and using exaggerated hand movements," the department said. "Because of these distractions, the first suspect will remove your debit card from your wallet while you're holding it without you noticing. The suspects will later use the debit card to make fraudulent purchases or withdrawals."

According to officials, this specific scam has been reported to several law enforcement agencies across the state.

"Please be aware of your surroundings while using a debit card and entering personal information in a public place," the department said.

If anyone has any information regarding this type of scam, they are asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660.