YCPD looking for suspects in Monday night shooting

Jun. 20—A person suffered a non-life threatening injury Monday night after a shooting took place in an area near the 99 Cents Only Stores in Yuba City, police confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday, and the suspects in the incident are still being sought.

According to Sam Escheman, commander for the Yuba City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Colusa Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a reported shooting victim. The victim, Escheman said, was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for medical treatment.

"At this point in the investigation, it appears there was an argument between several people over the purchase of illegal drugs," Escheman said in an email. "The victim stepped in to separate the people involved in the argument when he was shot by the suspect. The suspect who fired the shot is described as a Hispanic male juvenile. The juvenile was accompanied by a second person who was described as a white male adult."

Escheman said descriptions of the suspects were "limited at this point." He said both the juvenile and white male adult suspect fled the scene of the shooting in an older dark-colored sedan.

The Yuba City Police Investigations Unit responded to the scene and is following up on leads, Escheman said. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660 or leave information anonymously on the tip line at 530-822-2026.