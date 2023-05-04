YCPD plans DUI checkpoint Friday

May 3—The Yuba City Police Department said that along with having additional officers on patrol on Friday who will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint also will be established at a "central location" within the city as the public celebrates Cinco de Mayo.

According to the department, the checkpoint will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the location, while unknown, was determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

The Yuba City Police Department said it encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.

"Don't put yourself and others at risk and drive impaired," Hauck said. "If you're planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver."

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, the department stressed.

"Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving," officials said. "While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license."

Funding for the checkpoint and additional officers was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the department said.