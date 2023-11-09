YCS substitute teacher pushed special needs student, stepped on and dragged him; court documents say

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has obtained court documents that detail the incident that left a 12-year-old boy with special needs injured at the hands of a substitute teacher last Thursday.

Warren Hyde, 54, of Yorktown faces five charges, including assault and cruelty to a child.

Special-needs student assaulted in York County; employee arrested

An arrest warrant states that a teacher witnessed the assault between Hyde and a 12-year-old boy last Thursday and immediately reported it. An investigation revealed that the whole exchange was caught on video surveillance.

The criminal complaint says around 1:30 last Thursday, Hyde, who was substituting as a paraeducator at Grafton Middle School, pushed a special needs boy in the gym, with the boy falling to the ground. While on the ground, the boy kicked in the direction of Hyde, who then put his foot on top of him so he wouldn’t move.

The complaint also says the boy threw his headphones at Hyde. That’s when the sub grabbed the boy’s right arm and dragged him across the floor, throwing him into a cinderblock wall and injuring him.

Hyde was taken into custody on five charges and was fired from York County Schools.

A bail determination checklist shows that Hyde has a Ph.D in Chinese studies, has lived in Yorktown for the last year and previously lived and taught in New Jersey and China.

We knocked on Hyde’s door for comment. His wife was not home and his child answered.

10 On Your Side also obtained a letter from the York County Commonwealth’s Attorney Krystyn Reid requesting she be disqualified from the case, as the boy who was injured has a relative who works for the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has a close working relationship.

Reid reached out to the Chesapeake and Williamsburg Commonwealth’s Attorneys regarding the case.

Hyde is being held without bond. His next court date is Dec. 6.

