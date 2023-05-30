Sheriff's Office asking for tips after woman found dead in Yuma County

Police

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help in solving a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, at 11:42 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Avenue 1E and County 18th Street for reports of a dead body.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya of Somerton, was pronounced dead at the scene, with an initial investigation ruling her death a homicide, according to the Sheriff's Office.

YCSO urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to stay anonymous. Tips can also be submitted via the Sheriff's Office website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Yuma County Sheriff's Office investigating woman's death