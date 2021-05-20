YCSO investigating Plumas Lake mail thefts

May 20—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving mailbox theft in the Plumas Lake area that was reported on Tuesday morning and is hoping residents in the area might have surveillance video that can help identify a suspect.

The sheriff's department received a report that mailboxes had been broken into in the areas of Dark Horse Way and Greenhorn Creek Circle. Later in the day, some of the mail was recovered and turned into the Olivehurst Post Office to assist with the Postal Inspector Investigation.

Investigating deputies also obtained a possible suspect vehicle description of a White Hyundai Sonata sedan with a black hood and black rims, no license plate, broken and taped rear window and black passenger side mirror — a vehicle that was located during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning and towed for vehicle code violations.

The sheriff's department is asking Plumas Lake residents with video surveillance in the areas of the thefts to review camera footage to see if they have the vehicle described on video in the area between the hours of Monday night and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 749-7777. A deputy will respond to collect any potential evidence. Information can also be emailed to Crime Analyst Leslie Williams at lrwilliams@co.yuba.ca.us.