YCUSD to consider special education transfer

Oct. 11—The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees is considering a transfer of its special education programs from Sutter County Superintendent of Schools back to the district.

Yuba City Unified Superintendent Doreen Osumi gave an overview of the transfer process during a meeting on Tuesday, highlighting that many special education programs contracted through the county are housed on district campuses.

Sutter County Superintendent of Schools currently provides special education services for students who require a more restrictive environment, the district said. Most of the students in those classes are Yuba City Unified students, and all but one classroom is located on a district campus.

Yuba City Unified would have to undergo a program transfer in order to bring these students back to the district. This would involve moving employees and a change in funding from Sutter County to the district, Osumi said.

"One agency is going to be losing teaching positions and the other is going to be gaining teaching positions. That would be Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. Teaching positions would be decreased, while Yuba City Unified would be increasing their teaching positions," Osumi said.

Some programs like speech and language have already been transferred from Sutter County to Yuba City Unified over the years. The district currently provides services for the county's entire Special Education Local Plan Area, including occupational therapy, adaptive P.E., the visually impaired program and preschool services among others.

According to Osumi, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools provides services to the centralized program which includes special day classes operated on district campuses. Yuba City Unified students make up approximately 79% of these special day classes. Last year, the district reported $14 million in excess costs to send these students to Sutter County programs.

Should the board choose to move forward with this process, Yuba City Unified would take responsibility for classes under the centralized program such as the noncategorical program and severely handicapped program.

"The county operates all these different types of classrooms, so 263 students in those types of programs would be transferred back to Yuba City Unified," Osumi said.

Moving forward, the district will submit a written intent to start the transfer process to the Sutter County Special Education Local Plan Area by March 1, 2024. The board will be provided updates throughout the process and provide staff direction based on the information and data provided.

MJUSD program transfer

Yuba City Unified's interest in a service transfer is mirrored by Marysville Joint Unified School District, which is proposing a special education transfer from the Yuba County Office of Education.

In June, the Marysville Joint Unified Board of Trustees discussed a financial analysis to potentially take over special education programs currently provided by the county.

Marysville Joint Unified is currently required to contract with the Yuba County Office of Education in order to meet the needs of students in kindergarten through age 22 with moderate to severe disabilities.

Marysville Joint Unified Superintendent Fal Asrani previously said that the Yuba County Office of Education bills the district about $10 million annually to provide special education services to about 280 students, with the majority of these classrooms housed on district campuses.

In late November 2022, an independent audit compared the cost, ratios and support of special education programs in Marysville Joint Unified and Yuba County Office of Education.

The application for program transfer was submitted in March to the county office of education and a fiscal analysis of special education programs between the district and county will continue through November.

All of the programs that are under consideration for transfer are held on district campuses with the exception of four programs held at Yuba College and Spring Valley School in Marysville, the Appeal previously reported. This would translate into an additional 10-12 students and three staff members per program added to the district.

Students attending Virginia School in Wheatland and students involved in the visual impairment program would be exempt from the transfer.

The Board of Trustees received an update on the program transfer analysis on Tuesday night.

"The current separate two-system operation is designed as an exclusionary process which creates challenges and limitations to effectively provide access and inclusion for students in general education experiences," Director of Special Education Shevaun Mathews said. "Education of children with special needs can be effective by ensuring their access to and inclusion in the general education setting. Inclusive practices lead to higher levels of student engagement, peer acceptance and academic success."

Inclusion for students in the moderate to severe program means students will have access to general education age and grade-appropriate activities with support from the program staff. Inclusion actions would be written into a students' Individualized Education Program.

A School Services of California report found that the special education programs currently operated by Yuba County Office of Education can be "effectively and efficiently" run by the district. It also found that a successful transfer of programs requires substantial commitment of time, resources and support.

"Many of the concerns, worries or fears have been what will this look like for families? We really kept that in the forefront as we move through this analysis process. Students remain the priority. Students and families should not see a change in (Individualized Education Programs) implementation, location of programs, staffing ratios, transportation and nutritional services," Matthews said.

District staff are currently proposing a gradual transfer, starting with a total of four moderate to severe special education classrooms at McKenny Intermediate School and Marysville High School in the 2024/25 school year. This would cost the district approximately $852,000 compared to the $1.2 million it costs to contract with the county office of education for the same program.

The remaining special education programs would be fully transferred to Marysville Joint Unified by the 2027/28 school year.