YDC defendant facing four more charges
Jun. 30—The criminal defendant facing the most number of charges in connection with Youth Development Center incidents of abuse has had four more charges added.
A Hillsborough County grand jury has brought two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two charges of felonious sexual assault against Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.
Eleven men face charges in a wide-ranging investigation that involves complaints of physical and sexual abuse against hundreds of former residents of the state's two detention centers for minors.
Poulette faces 43 charges.