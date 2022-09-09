YDC victim lawyers claim state continues to delay their lawsuit

Sep. 8—Lawyers suing the state on behalf of YDC abuse victims accused the state of trying to further delay their multi-defendant lawsuit, this time by coming to the defense of one of the alleged abusers.

In court filings entered this week, attorneys for Attorney General John Formella tried to block one of the former YDC workers under indictment — Frank Davis, 81, of Warner — from sitting for a deposition with attorneys Cyrus Rilee and David Vicinanzo. The two lawyers represent hundreds of former YDC victims, and have arranged for Davis to sit for a deposition next week.

But lawyers defending the YDC and other agencies being sued don't want that to happen.

In a court filing dated Wednesday, Formella's lawyers said they were not consulted about the deposition, that Davis may be incompetent, and he may invoke the Fifth Amendment, which could hurt the state's case. (Unlike criminal cases, a jury in a civil case can look suspiciously on defendants who invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination.)

"The deposition should not go forward as noticed," the filing reads.

But in a blistering response, Vicinanzo and Rilee said the state's delays are an attempt to wear down and discourage the victims in the case.

They also question why Formella's office is raising Davis' issue of competence in their civil case while Formella's criminal prosecutors have not done so in his criminal case.

"Rushing to the defense of a child predator, allegedly out of concern for his rights (while simultaneously ignoring those same rights in the criminal case), is beyond the pale," Vicinanzo and Rilee wrote.

In its filing, the two lawyers acknowledged that Davis could take the Fifth Amendment. Or he could want to clear his conscience and admit to his sadistic acts of torture, the code of silence, or societal sanctioning of child brutality.

"He may just deny it all, realizing perjury is a relatively light sanction compared to prison for the rest of his life for child abuse," the lawyers wrote. But whatever he does, the state does not represent him, the lawyers said.

The Union Leader reached one of the lawyers who represents Davis, William J. Dolan of Lowell, Mass.: "I'm not going to comment on anything," he said.