YDC victim lawyers seek to unseal four-year-old search warrant

Feb. 26—CONCORD — Lawyers for most of the victims who said they suffered sexual and physical abuse at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester claim state officials secretly sealed a search warrant four years ago, trying to shield it from being used in an upcoming civil trial.

The lawyers, David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, said they had no knowledge that the Jan. 10, 2020, search warrant had even existed. They spotted it while going through 35,000 pages of documents preparing the case for their client, David Meehan, who alleges he was raped hundreds of times as a resident of YDC during the 1990s.

"In this case, the search warrant affidavit exposes in great detail the corruption of the state as perpetrated by more than one state government agency and the criminality of a large number of state employees," the lawyers wrote in their petition to unseal the document.

"As such, the public's right to know under Part I, Article 8 is at its zenith. The state's cover-up of its own corruption is unacceptable, the product of taking different positions in different courts based on situational interests."

Attorney General John Formella still has time to respond to the motion, but a spokesman said the AG will oppose unsealing the search warrant.

Jury selection is set to start April 8 in Meehan's civil lawsuit, which alleges the state failed in its duty to protect him and was guilty of negligence.

The trial and any jury award could begin to set a market for a multitude of other trials that will follow. The claims of abuse while under state care in the Meehan suit are among the most extensive.

Lawyers cite several open-records and right-to-know court rulings to support their bid to unseal the warrant, which was sought by the state as it undertook an initial criminal investigation into the alleged abuse that took place at YDC.

The lawyers recently asked a Concord Circuit Court judge to unseal the warrant, which was approved by then-Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard in January 2020. In their petition to unseal it, the lawyers said the warrant was to search for records, including those pertaining to abuse at YDC, and any evidence of whether supervisors had knowledge of the conduct.

Task force sought warrant

State Trooper Kelly Wardner of the Attorney General's YDC Task Force requested the search warrant.

Former AG Gordon MacDonald had created the YDC Task Force to investigate the extent of any crimes committed at YDC. A group of 10 past YDC staffers were indicted in July 2021; there have been no other further criminal cases brought against individuals since then.

In a similar dispute, Meehan's lawyers have asked to unseal arrest warrant and affidavit information about those 10 suspects that a Manchester circuit court judge put under seal in April 2021.

AG Formella and two assistant AGs spelled out their reasons to oppose unsealing of those documents.

"Revealing this sensitive information known presently only to authorities and the foregoing individuals to the public at large, by contrast, may compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation and frustrate the YDC Task Force's continued efforts to locate and assess potential victims of abuse," they wrote.

The state prosecutors also argued that unsealing those documents prematurely could deny these former YDC staffers the right to a fair trial.

Formella is likely to make similar legal arguments for keeping the search warrant under seal.

The latest petition from Rilee and Vicinanzo cites a 1980 newspaper article in which then-Attorney General Tom Rath, just before leaving office, warned that the YDC could be "the next Laconia (State School) in terms of litigation."

The state closed the Laconia State School in 1991 following a federal class-action lawsuit over the treatment of emotionally impaired people in the state's care.

The state is scheduled on March 13 to close the sale of the former Laconia State School property for $21.5 million to a Manchester-based development group that has plans to build housing and commercial projects on the parcel.

