YDR Christmas Emergency Fund campaign raised $18,474 for the York County Food Bank

The York Daily Record Christmas Emergency Fund campaign raised $18,474 for the York County Food Bank this year – thanks to the generosity of readers.

Each holiday season, YDR offers readers the opportunity to help the community through the Christmas Emergency Fund.

In 2023, YDR chose the York County Food Bank as the beneficiary of the fundraiser because many area residents have struggled to put food on the table as inflation has driven up grocery costs.

For more than 30 years, the York County Food Bank has espoused the principle that food is a basic human right, distributing millions of healthy meals each year.

Traditions Bank has partnered with YDR to collect and disburse mailed donations – all free of charge so every penny goes to help local residents.

"For over a decade, Traditions Bank has had the privilege of partnering with YDR/Sunday News to facilitate their Christmas Emergency Fund,” said Eugene Draganosky, chair of the board and CEO. “Their dedication to serving the community through this annual holiday fundraising effort is inspiring, and so is the amazing response by their readers. The touching letters that accompany many of the checks always put us in the holiday spirit. It’s an honor to help support the York County Food Bank as they work toward their vision of a hunger-free York."

“Thank you so much to our readers for their generosity,” said Scott Fisher, central Pennsylvania news director for the USA Today Network. “We can always count on York County residents to offer a helping hand to those in need. So many in our community struggle with food insecurity, and the York County Food Bank is always there for them.”

