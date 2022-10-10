Ye locked out of Twitter, Instagram accounts for antisemitism; Hollywood celebrities react

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's troubling, nascent vision for Twitter was on full display this weekend after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO strode into the center of a content moderation controversy created by Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. West popped up on Twitter Friday night for the first time since November 2020, tweeting "Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off instagram" with a blurry photo of himself and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke. The company confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Instagram indeed removed content from West's account and placed restrictions on it following repeated policy violations.