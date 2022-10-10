Ye locked out of Twitter, Instagram accounts for antisemitism; Hollywood celebrities react
Ye, formally known as Kanye West, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after publishing antisemitic posts.
Ye, formally known as Kanye West, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after publishing antisemitic posts.
Elon Musk's troubling, nascent vision for Twitter was on full display this weekend after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO strode into the center of a content moderation controversy created by Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. West popped up on Twitter Friday night for the first time since November 2020, tweeting "Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off instagram" with a blurry photo of himself and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke. The company confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Instagram indeed removed content from West's account and placed restrictions on it following repeated policy violations.
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West’s co-parenting relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs — actually, mostly downs. After getting banned from Instagram and Twitter for racist and antisemitic comments, Ye took to YouTube to start a vlog with a 10-minute video called “Last Week,” which features […]
Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted whites, Blacks and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.
Warm up in this on-trend shirt-jacket hybrid, available 13 colors. So soft, you'll never want to take it off. Says a fan: 'I wear it almost every day.'
The gator came ashore along the rocky shore on the northern tip of the island — between Bean Point and the Rod & Reel Pier.
The superstar hosted the soiree during Paris Fashion Week.
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Kanye West name-dropped Lizzo and criticized her weight during his recent controversial interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
The list includes all the deaths in Collier County that medical examiners concluded were storm-related as of Oct. 7.
These pictures are sure make you see the world a little bit differently.View Entire Post ›
We should do the minimum repairs necessary to push residents to leave Sanibel and other islands, which will continue to be wiped out by storms.
There's no way they were letting their parents get away with this stuff!View Entire Post ›
Two "Fox and Friends Weekend" hosts admitted they weren't aware of West's antisemitic Instagram post during a Sunday show.
Mike and Caroline Parrishes' home is available on Airbnb and features a 150-year-old door from Belgium and stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Kardashian was in good spirits despite the unfriendly welcome, as she blew a kiss to the camera.
Watch Greg Hardy make his pro boxing debut.
Instead of taking responsibility for the underwhelming state of Latino political power, the councilmembers just whined about their predicament and blamed everyone else — in racist terms.
Emma Raducanu has been selected to lead Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month, signalling a boost to the injury woes that threatened to cut short her season.
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria
You already know J.Lo's green Versace dress in on this list!View Entire Post ›