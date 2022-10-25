Ye loses Adidas partnership and billionaire status following antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with Ye, formerly Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. The move has removed him from Forbes' billionaire list.
Adidas has ended its partnership with Ye, formerly Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. The move has removed him from Forbes' billionaire list.
The fallout from recent antisemitic remarks by Kanye West continued on Monday, including the rapper being dropped by his talent agency.
Antisemitic protesters, some of whom draped a banner over an L.A. freeway over the weekend, are being condemned amid growing backlash to racist remarks by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Get a first look at Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine filming a swoon-worthy kiss in the rain on the set of The Idea of You.
Tesla boss Musk has warned China is already suffering a "recession of sorts", and Chinese GDP data out Monday shows growth way below Beijing's target.
The share of Americans who did not have a checking or savings account fell last year to the lowest level since the financial crisis, according to a new study by a U.S. banking regulator released Tuesday. Just 4.5% of 132.5 million U.S. households were considered “unbanked” in 2021, data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) show. The FDIC attributed the decline to socioeconomic gains across U.S. households, particularly increases in income and education.
Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo died as a result of a homicide after he went missing in July, according to authorities.
The Breaking Bad star is apparently involved with writing the script. Bryan Cranston “Heading” Possible Malcolm in the Middle Reboot, Says Frankie Muniz Eddie Fu
Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico, is expected to dissipate before reaching Texas
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
The first group of students to complete the new Information Technology Fundamentals Certification offered through the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center (MCEOC) were recognized by Sinclair Community College and Montgomery County at a special event on Friday.
Meadow Walker has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the brand's newest eyewear campaign. The 23-year-old model, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is starring as the face of the luxury label's latest campaign.
Legend quickly hit his “steal” button during the fourth round of the Battle Rounds Monday night, allowing him to nab Ohio vocalist Ian Harrison.
Beresford Hodge - PA ImagesLONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the el
According to a poll, the word people most associate with Britain's new Prime Minister is 'rich'.
A Virginia mother has been charged for the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities believe ate a large amount of THC gummies.
Director Sofia Coppola said she is "excited to be telling Priscilla's story" in the upcoming movie
Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise continues without the late Chadwick Boseman with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premieres in a few […] The post Ryan Coogler reveals what plot of ‘Black Panther’ sequel was before Chadwick Boseman’s death appeared first on TheGrio.
A TikTok creator named Rosie Grant (aka @ghostlyarchive) re-creates recipes she finds on gravestones. Her viral videos are helping people find comfort in death.
Medical students at the University of Minnesota recently pledged to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary" amid a ceremony; Dr. Marc Siegel reacted on "Fox & Friends Weekend."
Interviewer Mike Broomhead from KTAR said elections was the topic asked most about in submitted questions to the Clean Elections Commission.