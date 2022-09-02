‘Yeah, it’s cocaine.’ Florida man stopped for speeding played dumb then fessed up

A man and woman from Port Richey, Florida, were traveling in an SUV that was said to have been speeding up Interstate 75 near Forsyth.

They were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy there in the wee hours of Aug. 4.

The couple’s Honda Pilot was allegedly doing 95 mph.

When the deputy stopped it, he caught wind of an “overwhelming smell” of burned marijuana.

The man in the car, who was a passenger, stepped out and the deputy found a small bag of weed and “a small bag of white crack-like substance” in his pocket.

The deputy asked the guy, 28, what it was.

“Man, I don’t even know,” came the reply.

He then apparently thought better of continuing the charade.

“Yeah,” he said, “it’s cocaine.”

He was jailed on drug-possession charges.

Dispatches: A 19-year-old Macon woman was arrested Aug. 3 after she allegedly spit in the face of a man she was living with on Forest Hill Road. According to an arrest warrant, she told the man, while waving a gun, that she would “pistol whip him, kill him, and ‘put him on a T-shirt.’” . . . A 36-year-old Tampa man was charged with reckless driving after he was pulled over on Interstate 75 in Forsyth on Aug. 2 for speeding. The man, at the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata, was clocked at 128 mph. He told a sheriff’s deputy that he was “in a hurry to get to a family meeting.” . . . A warrant for the arrest of a Roberta man wanted in connection with the alleged battery of a man at BJ’s Billiards in downtown Macon in April said: “The accused did take a wooden pool cue and … strike the victim in the mouth with the handle portion of the pool cue.”