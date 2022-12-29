YEARENDER-China's Xi solidified grip on power during tumultuous 2022

Tony Munroe
·3 min read

By Tony Munroe

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Xi Jinping secured an historic third leadership term in October, emerging as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, bolstered by a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with allies and no successor-in-waiting to challenge him.

It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous year capped by unprecedented street protests followed by the sudden reversal of his zero-COVID policy and coronavirus infections rampaging across the world's most populous country.

While frustration over zero-COVID and its devastating impact on the second-largest economy did little to disrupt Xi's march towards five more years as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, 2022 was a year of crises at home and abroad for the 69-year-old leader.

China's economy is on track to grow at around 3% in 2022, far short of its official target of roughly 5.5%, as the country's outlier COVID curbs stifled consumption and disrupted supply chains, while crisis in its massive property sector continued to weigh.

Beijing's relations with the West deteriorated, worsened by Xi's "no limits" partnership with Moscow struck just ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, as well as growing tensions over U.S.-backed Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

Xi travelled abroad for the first since the start of the pandemic, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September. In November, he met U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 in Indonesia as both sides sought to steady relations.

Later that month, protesters in cities across China took to the streets in opposition to nearly three years of stifling COVID-19 controls that were a signature Xi policy. Such widespread protests were the first in China since 1989.

In an unexpectedly sudden reversal, China in early December dropped most of its COVID controls as cases in cities including Beijing surged, despite warnings from global experts over insufficient vaccine coverage and a health system unprepared to cope with an explosion of infections.

WHY IT MATTERS

For decades, China has been the world's primary economic growth engine as well as the linchpin in industrial supply chains. A prolonged economic slowdown or fresh logistical disruptions, whether due to COVID or geopolitical tensions, would reverberate globally.

Xi further consolidated his power in a process that began when he first took office a decade ago, a concentration that has taken China in a more authoritarian direction and that critics warn raises the risk for policy missteps.

Immediately after October's Communist Party congress, global investors dumped Chinese assets and the yuan currency tumbled to its weakest in nearly 15 years on fears that security and ideology would increasingly trump growth and international detente during a third Xi term.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR 2023?

Since the congress, China has reversed zero-COVID and said it will focus on stabilising its $17 trillion economy in 2023.

Management of mushrooming infections across a vast population with little "herd immunity" is Xi's most pressing challenge, with implications for public health as well as social stability and the economy.

Experts warn that China, home to 1.4 billion people, could see more than 1 million COVID-related deaths in the coming year.

At its annual parliamentary gathering in March, China will complete its leadership transition, with Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, a close Xi ally, poised to replace the retiring Li Keqiang as premier, a role charged with managing the economy.

The World Bank expects reopening of China's economy will lift growth to 4.3% in 2023 from its forecast of 2.7% for the current year.

Diplomatically, Xi appears to be trying to cool some of the tension that has made relations with the West increasingly fraught, even as Beijing tries to shore up its position as a counterweight to the U.S.-led post-World War Two order, with outreach such as Xi's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Explore the Reuters' round-up of news stories that dominated the year, and the outlook for 2023 (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Bolanle Raheem killing: Nigerian police officer suspended

    A female lawyer was shot in the main city Lagos as she was returning home from a church service.

  • Italian Parliament Backs Meloni Budget of More Than €30 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni won the final green light from parliament for her economic plans for next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingThe Senate’s Thursday vote in fav

  • Italy Has Not Found New Covid Variants in Tests on Recent Arrivals From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy didn’t find any new concerning Covid-19 mutations in the recent arrivals from China who had tested positive for the virus, a relief for officials worried about fresh health threats.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailSouthwest Cancels Mo

  • Serbs Start Unblocking Roads in Kosovo But Tensions Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbs in Kosovo began removing road barricades erected in protest against the largely ethnic-Albanian government, after the US and European Union increased pressure on both sides to avert a new Balkan conflict.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit R

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Targeted in Latest Russian Missile Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia unleashed one of the most intense missile barrages of the war, targeting major Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and Lviv in the west near Poland. It was the 10th such assault since the Kremlin began striking at critical infrastructure in September.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne

  • 2023 Senior Discounts You Want To Know About

    Getting older has its perks, including age-related discounts. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life Find Out: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full...

  • One Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) insider upped their stake by 27% in the previous year

    Looking at Oracle Corporation's ( NYSE:ORCL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were...

  • Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals

    Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. She said Italy's measures risked "not being fully effective" if not extended across the EU, and indicated that preliminary tests showed that COVID-positive travellers from China have already known Omicron variants. "We expect and hope that the EU will want to act in this manner," Meloni told an end-of-year press conference in Rome.

  • US Futures Rise After Jobs Data; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures gained on Thursday after data showed applications for unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained near historic lows, underscoring the resilience of the labor market despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World

  • With 70% institutional ownership, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    A look at the shareholders of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • Portuguese Minister Resigns Over TAP Payment to Airline’s Board Member

    (Bloomberg) -- Portuguese minister Pedro Nuno Santos resigned following criticism about the compensation paid earlier this year to a board member for leaving TAP SA, the state-owned airline that’s receiving more than €2 billion ($2.1 billion) of government aid.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crow

  • Insider trading convictions over healthcare leaks are voided by U.S. appeals court

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out the insider trading convictions of four defendants, including two former hedge fund partners, over leaks from a U.S. healthcare agency about planned changes to Medicare reimbursement rates. In a 2-1 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan dismissed fraud and theft charges against former Deerfield Management Co partners Theodore Huber and Robert Olan, former U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) employee Christopher Worrall, and David Blaszczak, the founder of political consulting firm Precipio Health Strategies.

  • Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

    William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December.

  • These are Greater Akron's Top 20 stories of 2022 according to BeaconJournal.com readers

    Stories about the shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police and the protests that followed accounted for nine of the Top 20 headlines for the year.

  • Storm deaths rise to 37 as National Guard checks homes in Buffalo; joint inquiry into widespread outages: Updates

    Meanwhile, a joint inquiry was launched to examine the power operations "during the extreme winter weather conditions" over the weekend. Updates

  • Former Trump aide said he and other staffers couldn't imagine Trump marching to the Capitol on January 6 because he'd 'never seen the man walk across a golf course without a golf cart'

    Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also told the January 6 committee that he drafted a resignation letter on the night of the riot.

  • Jan. 6 transcripts: Guilfoyle demands $60k, White House chief burns docs, white nationalist pleads 5th

    The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol has released interview transcripts that shed light on avenues of inquiry big and small.

  • Santos scandal crashes into McCarthy speakership battle

    The GOP leader has stayed silent as the incoming Republican congressman has admitted to several lies about his background.

  • Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no shame?’

    Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) ripped into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) over his embellishments and fabrications about his background, asking him point-blank, “Do you have no shame?” “If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that…

  • Judge in Kari Lake case rejects sanctions, awards $33,000 in legal fees

    The judge in Kari Lake's election challenge rejected requests for sanctions but granted $33,000 to pay for expert witnesses hired by Katie Hobbs.