Yearlong drug probe nets 2 arrests

Jun. 28—HIGH POINT — Two men each were charged with more than two dozen drug-related crimes Tuesday after an investigation that lasted more than a year and spanned three cities.

Maurice D. Belser, 27, and Harold M. Whitfield Jr., 34, were arrested Tuesday after the High Point Police Department executed five search warrants — two in High Point, two in Archdale and one in Thomasville.

During the investigation, police seized more than 3 kilograms of cocaine and 1 kilogram of heroin, as well as seizing marijuana, crack cocaine, fentanyl, three vehicles, a firearm and about $100,000 in cash.

Belser and Whitfield each were charged with:

—Four counts of trafficking by possession and manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance.

—Four counts of trafficking by possession and manufacturing opium or heroin.

—Eight counts of conspiring to traffic cocaine.

—Four counts of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin.

—Two counts of maintaining a dwelling for narcotic violations.

—Four counts of possession with the intent to sell and distribute cocaine.

—One count of possession with the intent to sell and distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

—One count of possession with the intent to sell and distribute a Schedule I controlled substance.

Belser also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Over the past 18 years, Belser has been charged with more than 110 crimes and Whitfield has been charged with more than 55 times, police said.

Bond for each was set at $1.6 million. They were being held in the Guildford County Detention Center in High Point.