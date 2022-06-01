Years added onto Wilkes-Barre man's firearm sentence

Jun. 1—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday structured a sentence for a Wilkes-Barre man to remain in state prison for several additional years.

Erik Joseph Benner, 35, of Minden Place, admitted to crashing an all-terrain vehicle that seriously injured a passenger while fleeing a state trooper on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 18, 2020, according to court records.

State police in court records say Benner was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash that resulted in Alison Pouffary, 29, sustaining broken bones and head trauma. Pouffary was in a coma for several weeks after the crash, court records say.

A trooper spotted Benner driving the ATV erratically on Kidder Street and in the parking lot of Valley Mart on Mundy Street. Benner initiated a pursuit and crashed into a concrete divider, court records say.

Benner pled guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude authorities and driving under the influence on March 21.

When Benner appeared before Lupas to be sentenced Tuesday, his attorney, Andrew Joseph Katsock III, requested that any prison sentence be credited at the same time as other current sentences Benner is serving.

Court records say Benner was sentenced in Lackawanna County Court March 22 to five to 10 years in state prison on an illegal firearm possession charge.

Benner apologized saying his actions were "stupid and foolish."

Lupas denied the request sentencing Benner to three years, four months to six years, eight months to begin once Benner fulfills the sentence imposed by a Lackawanna County judge.

Lupas said he had concerns about Benner's criminal history including the firearm charge and convictions of robbery and drug possession.