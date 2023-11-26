This year's Booker winner is political fiction at its laziest

I should have seen this coming. For the last four years, the Booker Prize has alternated between picking the right book and the very wrong. Last year, it went to Shehan Karunatilaka for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, a comic thriller set in Sri Lanka and the afterlife. That novel was a deserving winner, quick-witted and spry in style. According to the pendulum, then, 2023 would go awry.

And so it has. Though the shortlist was the strongest in years, Paul Lynch’s Prophet Song was by some distance the weakest link. In Britain, and his native Ireland, Lynch’s novels are well-regarded, but none of the previous four have been runaway hits. (On the other hand, the Americans admire him, and he’s oddly successful in France.) His style has a self-serious beauteousness; reviewing Prophet Song for this paper, Declan Ryan described it as “darkly lyrical, rich and somewhat stylised”. Several critics have even gestured to Cormac McCarthy, a comparison Lynch must like: he has used the latter’s sparse, magisterial writing for one of this novel’s three epigraphs.

Prophet Song, like some of McCarthy’s work, shows civilisation on the brink. In a totalitarian Ireland – secret police, arbitrary arrest – a molecular biologist, Eilish, loses her husband to the machine. She decides she must rebel, but she’s quickly isolated at work, and when a civil war erupts, her children slip from her control, while the distance to her father, who has dementia and lives across town, becomes a terrifying gulf. The conflict soon reaches Dublin: homes are destroyed, the lines of contact shift, Eilish and co become unmoored.

Booker chair Esi Edugyan said that Prophet Song "forces us out of complacency" - Handout

Lynch has described Prophet Song as allegorical: “Why are we in the West so short on empathy for the refugees flooding towards our borders? [The novel] is partly an attempt at radical empathy.” He wanted to bring the crisis home to the West, and make readers identify with those displaced. Upon his victory, Esi Edugyan, chair of this year’s judges, declared that Prophet Song “forces us out of our complacency” and “captures the social and political anxieties of our current moment”. Readers, she added, “will not soon forget its warnings”.

The problem is how she, and Lynch, imagine political fiction to work. There isn’t much to be gained from slamming morals upon the table. Most people who care about an issue as big as the refugee crisis already know what they think. “That could be me, were I not in the West” is the most basic thought any person can have.

Allegories are hard to craft well, because once they’re solved, the bulk of the text can seem like mere ornament. You can add explosions, and make them exciting, but that’s not the same thing as making them resonate. The purpose of Prophet Song is obvious early, so its success relies on how it’s told; yet Lynch’s prose is undisciplined, overwritten and often illogical, as when Eilish muses on the “easterly breeze blowing cold hell upon Bull Island yet cooling the mind to think”. Nor are the plot and the pacing impressive. Lynch is a film critic too, and it shows. Too many novels wish they were prestige TV scripts; this one thinks it’s in Hollywood.

The disappointment is all the more bitter, because the judges had the opportunity to reward what fiction, and only fiction, can do. They could have gone for Chetna Maroo’s Western Lane, Jonathan Escoffery’s If I Survive You, or Paul Harding’s This Other Eden – all superior books – while I half-expected the winner to be Paul Murray’s The Bee Sting, about the disintegration of an Irish family. It has been lavishly overpraised, but in its thematic breadth, physical length and (slightly strained) humour, it was at least obvious “Booker bait”.

Overturning perceptions: Sarah Bernstein's Study for Obedience was a strong contender - Alice Meikle

But I had hoped they would give the Prize to Study for Obedience by Sarah Bernstein, which – as I wrote last weekend – was my novel of the year. I haven’t believed since 2020, and Shuggie Bain, that someone deserved the Booker more. Study for Obedience and Prophet Song have a similar pivot: an isolated figure, an ambient threat. Bernstein’s novel is about a woman who moves to a “cold and faraway land”; her heritage, which we slowly learn is Jewish, sees the locals react with menace and fear. Her character makes the situation stranger still: she longs to be obedient, subservient, to abnegate her autonomy and dissolve into a group.

She’s no Hollywood heroine, in other words: no solitary figure defying the world. And so much isn’t stated outright; your sympathies keep being unsettled, your perception overturned. What is she thinking, and the locals doing, and what are the desires or hopes or self-loathing beneath it all? Study for Obedience could never be called an allegory – if anything, it’s a rebuke to those who like their stories trite.

The irony, then, is this: the Booker Prize could have gone to a political novel, one that does “force us out of our complacency”, and that represents, per the rubric, “the best sustained work of fiction” this year. It would have been a novel in which politics and fiction were interwoven subtly, and still have me thinking five months on. Yet the judges overlooked it – and, worst of all, on the same terms by which they picked Lynch. Come back next year, I guess.

