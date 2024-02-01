This year's cicada emergence hasn't happened in 200 years. But don't expect it in NJ

New Jerseyans can sleep peacefully this spring, literally, as the piercing calls of two groups of cicadas mating simultaneously for the first time in two centuries will stay far away from the area.

The two groups, or broods, of cicadas will emerge in 16 states in the South and Midwest beginning in mid-May. The insects are known for the distinctive screeching males use to attract females as well as their long life cycle, with groups lying dormant for 13 or 17 years before reproducing, said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

This year, a 13-year group called Brood XIX and a 17-year group called Brood XIII will emerge together for the first time in 221 years. The cicadas will be found as far north as Wisconsin and as far south as Georgia, but New Jersey and the rest of the Northeast will be spared.

Cicadas do not bite, sting or harm humans, pets or crops in any way. In fact, the EPA said, they provide some environmental benefits as a food source for predators and by aerating lawns to improve water filtration in the ground.

But the insects are perhaps best known for their mating call, which can reach more than 90 decibels, equivalent to a lawnmower or motorcycle, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They also are not affected by pesticides, making it difficult to control their population.

City residents are less likely to be affected by cicadas, because they prefer to burrow in trees, shrubs or soil. But for those in rural or suburban areas, the department said, the insects can be a "noisy nuisance" whenever they emerge.

New Jersey last saw a large brood of cicadas in 2021, when the 17-year Brood X made an appearance in 15 states plus Washington, D.C.

The states where cicadas will emerge this spring are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Virginia.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Cicadas 2024 emergence map shows New Jersey spared