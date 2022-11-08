Years after Columbia woman was killed, 21-year-old is charged with murder, police say

Four years after a woman was shot and killed during a burglary, a wanted 21-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge, the Columbia Police Department said.

Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was extradited back to Columbia after recently being arrested in Albany, New York, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Muldrow was charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a handgun by person under the age of 18, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol for his role in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cherrelle Renee Evans, according to the release.

No bond was set for Muldrow, who was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Oct. 29, jail records show.

Information about how Muldrow was located in Albany — where Richland County court records say he’s a resident — was not available, but police said he was extradited back to South Carolina by a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.

On Oct. 5, 2018, Muldrow and Dominic M. McDaniel planned to commit an armed robbery by burglarizing a Waverly Street home, according to the news release. That’s in the area between Harden Street and Two Notch Road.

Once inside the home, Muldrow and McDaniel fought with a male victim before fatally shooting Evans in the upper body, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. that day at the Waverly Place Apartments at 2210 Waverly St., The State previously reported.

The male victim was shot multiple times but was treated and released from an area hospital, police said in 2018. No other injures were reported.

McDaniel was arrested Oct. 25, 2018, and after serving two years at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, he was transferred to the Lee Correctional Institution to serve a 25-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, according to the release. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty, Richland County court records show.

McDaniel is not eligible for parole, police said.

This is not the first time McDaniel has been convicted of a crime. Since 2015, he has pleaded guilty or been found guilty on multiple drug possession charges, court records show.

