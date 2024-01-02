New Year's Day baby in Butler County arrives one minute after midnight

Jan. 1—New Year's Day babies around the region didn't hesitate to arrive quickly after the calendar changed to 2024.

At the Liberty Family Birthing Center at Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp., a baby named Bennett was born a minute after midnight. The Christ Hospital Health Network did not share his last name, but confirmed the baby was doing well.

Entering the world a month early, newborn Mabel Mae Stapleton arrived at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy at 2:15 a.m. and created a surprise for her parents.

She was the Premier Health network's first baby of the year. Parents Kirstyn and Brad were surprised by Mabel's arrival — she was due in February.

The newborn weighs 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

Premier Health also operates Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

"We're feeling so happy," Kirstyn Stapleton said. "I'm very tired — really I've only gotten about an hour of sleep — but we're so happy."

Kettering Health said its first baby of the new year was David Weaver, who arrived at 12:08 a.m. Monday at the network's main campus in Kettering. He came in at just a little more than 7 pounds and is the first child of Sandra Weaver.