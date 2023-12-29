New Year's Day hiking events slated throughout Ohio

Dec. 28—In commemoration of the New Year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is highlighting some of the hiking events taking place Jan. 1. While these are annual events, this year has seen uncharacteristically warm weather for the area, so the parks could see more hikers than usual.

"The First Day Hikes program is a wonderful opportunity to embrace the beauty of Ohio's natural wonders and jumpstart the new year with a commitment to health and wellness," said ODNR director Mary Mertz.

The hikes are part of a nationwide program that more than 1,000 state parks participate in each year. All of the events in this state program are family friendly and are accessible for all skill levels. Those taking part in the hikes can also get a special sticker celebrating 75 years of Ohio State Parks, while supplies last.

As with any hikes, even during this mild weather, all guests should wear appropriate winter clothing and footwear.

Jan. 1 hiking events (most are 1-1.5 hours) — Van Buren State Park — When: 9 a.m. — Location: 13591 Twp. Road 218, Van Buren — Trail: Yellow — Pymatuning State Park — When: 10 a.m. — Location: 7514 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover — Trail: Lake Overlook (meet at nature center) — Lake Hope State Park — When: 10 a.m. — Location: 27331 OH-278, McArthur — Trail: Old's Hollow (meet at Hope Furnace) — Alum Creek State Park — When: 10 a.m. — Location: 3615 S Old State Rd, Delaware, Ohio — Meeting Location: Park Office — Irwin Prairie State Nature Preserve — When: 10:30 a.m. — Location: 9987 W Bancroft St, Holland — Hueston Woods State Park — When: 11 a.m. — Location: 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner — Meeting Location: Nature Center — Wingfoot State Park — When: 1 p.m. — Location: 993 Goodyear Park Blvd, Mogadore — Maumee Bay State Park — When: 1 p.m. — Location: 1400 State Park Road, Oregon — Meeting Location: Parking lot 7 — Salt Fork State Park — When: 1 p.m. — Location: 14755 Cadiz Rd, Lore City — Meeting Location: Stonehouse Trail Parking Lot (not Kennedy Stonehouse Museum) — Caesar Creek State Park — When: 1 p.m. — Location: 8570 Ohio 73, Waynesville — Meeting Location: Nature Center — Shawnee State Park — When: 1 p.m. — Location: 4404 State Route 125, West Portsmouth — Meeting Location: Lodge Lobby — Indian Lake State Park — When: 2 p.m. — Location: 10160 Co Rd 286, Huntsville — Meeting Location: Pew Island parking Lot — Paint Creek State Park — When: 3 p.m. — Location: 280 Taylor Rd, Bainbridge — Meeting Location: Nature Center