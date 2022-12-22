New Year's Day store hours: What time Kohl's, Home Depot, CVS and more open

New Year's Day hours: What stores are open New Year's 2023.

New Year's Day is a time for napping and nursing hangovers from the festivities of the night before. If you plan on ringing in the new year with a little shopping, be aware that tons of stores are closed or have reduced hours on Sunday, January 1, 2023, which is New Year's Day. To help you navigate your New Year's Day shopping spree, we're bringing you the inside scoop on store hours at Walmart, Lowe's, Kohl's and more.

While many stores are open New Year's Eve, far fewer are open New Year's Day. Remember that when you're stocking up on hooch, snacks and noise-makers. Here's a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation on New Year's Day. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn't hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.

Open during regular hours on New Year's Day.

Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stores are closed on New Year's Day but curbside pickup will be available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open during regular hours on New Year's Day. Hours vary by location.

Stores will be closed New Year's Day.

Open during regular hours New Year's Day, however pharmacies will be closed. Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Five Below

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores will be closed New Year's Day.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours vary by location but many stores close by 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours vary by location but most close by 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Stores will be closed New Year's Day.

Hours vary by location, but many stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Day.

Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores will be closed New Year's Day.

Will be open during regular hours New Year's Day, however pharmacies will be closed. Hours vary by location.

Open during regular hours on New Year's Day.

Hours vary, but many locations will close early on New Year's Day.

Zales

Open during regular hours on New Year's Day.

