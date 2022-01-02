New Year's Day storms slam the mid-South
Homes were damaged in Tennessee and streets were flooded in Alabama after rounds of storms slammed the region on Jan 1.
Oh, baby! Check out these newbies making a debut on the first day of 2022.
Major airlines shut down in some of the largest travel hubs and some airlines are now offering incentives to pilots and flight attendants.
For electric vehicle (EV) investors, China is an attractive market. Of these, China alone is expected to account for around 2.9 million units. As a leading market for EVs, China obviously attracts top global players.
Read through the tea on how 2021 ended for some of the celebrities couples.
Pensole founder D’Wayne Edwards had a mission to re-open the Lewis College of Business. It was a Detroit-based historically Black college and university founded by the late Violet T. Lewis that sadly closed in 2013. Thankfully, after proposing draft legislation back in October to re-open the school, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5447 and 5448 on Tuesday for the school to re-open its doors in March 2022.
Fox NFL reporter Erin Andrews was a cohost of the ABC dancing competition show 'Dancing With the Stars' with Tom Bergeron from 2014 to 2019. Erin shares how she feels about getting fired.
These helpful tips from Marie Kondo will keep your clothes organized throughout the seasons.
The current version of the four-team playoff appears in its twilight, and it will be remembered as a positive incremental evolution that bested its predecessor but ultimately became stale.
Hear what Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had to say about Ohio State after the dramatic #RoseBowl game. #GoBucks
The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.
Get the latest update on the ankle injury suffered by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in Saturday night's Sugar Bowl loss vs. Baylor
If there’s one thing we can look forward to, it’s Madonna’s empowering, sexy photos. This time, she not only showed off her toned legs, but she actually flashed the camera, showing off her lace underwear. On Dec 28, Madonna posted a series of sultry photos showing off her long, long fishnet-clad legs. She posted it […]
An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...
A viral clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock is being shared on Twitter as fans continue to share their favorite moments following White's death.
“It’s sad. Imagine losing your home after 40 years.”
Obama posed for a New year's photo with her husband, Barack Obama, in black short shorts, an embroidered blazer and strappy mules.
La La Anthony has been fine as wine since we first saw her on “Total Request Live” years ago. Now the model, actress, influencer, hostess, […]
The new photo gives a glamorous glimpse at the royal couple's relationship.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, shows off her toned body in a new 'pro-aging' bikini Instagram photo. The model doesn't get botox or fillers and works to accept herself.
Steph Curry's reaction to Andre Iguodala's clutch 3-pointer was priceless.