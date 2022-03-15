After years of delays, trial set in murder of Salem mom and 3-year-old son

Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, of Salem, and her three-year-old son, William (Billy) Fretwell are reported missing on May 17, 2019.

After nearly three years of delays, the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Salem woman and her 3-year-old son has been scheduled for summer 2023.

Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son, Billy, 3, vanished from their West Salem apartment May 13, 2019. Their bodies were discovered June 15 in a heavily-wooded area in Yamhill County.

Billy's father, Michael Wolfe, now 54, of Gaston, was arrested and charged with their kidnapping and murders. His trial has been delayed numerous times, primarily due to a technical legal fight over how a new state law impacted the county's ability to seek the death penalty.

Friends and family have expressed frustration at the slow-turning wheels of justice.

Inside the Fretwell murders Read more about the lives and deaths of Karissa and Bill Fretwell

Murders of mother and toddler son grip Salem community

Karissa and Billy's disappearance and subsequent deaths gripped the Willamette Valley community.

Fretwell survived her troubled teen years to become an inspiration for young women and single mothers, working part-time jobs, attending Western Oregon University and caring for Billy. When she eventually sought financial support from Wolfe, who was married at the time of Billy's birth and their murders, it may have cost them their lives.

Friends said Karissa was hesitant at first to file for child support, but it got to the point where she felt she was running out of options. She was working part-time, going to school with dreams of becoming an English teacher and spending more than 30% of her income on child care alone.

In April 2019, the court ordered Wolfe to pay Karissa $904 a month. A judge signed the order May 10. Three days later, she and Billy disappeared.

Tiny photographs of Karissa Fretwell beaming and holding her son Billy, with purple ribbons attached to safety pins, are handed out at their July 7, 2019 celebration of life. Purple was Karissa’s favorite color.

Trial date set, but settlement could be on the table

Monday's hearing in Yamhill County Circuit Court — the first to take place since December — marked a turning point in the case.

Prosecutors and Wolfe's defense attorneys came to an agreement on a tentative trial date during the half-hour hearing, setting the start of proceedings for June 26, 2023. The trial is slated to last six weeks.

Story continues

Wolfe appeared via video from the Yamhill County Jail. Wearing a dark-colored shirt, he kept what he called his "planner" over his mouth, occasionally glancing down to take notes.

The court had postponed Wolfe's December trial due to an ongoing legal argument between prosecutors and defense attorneys over whether he should be eligible for the death penalty.

Wolfe initially faced an aggravated murder charge for Karissa's death until it was dismissed and replaced with counts of first-degree murder and first-degree murder constituting domestic violence following the 2019 passage of Senate Bill 1013 — a law narrowing the scope of the death penalty.

The legal fight has been over whether the aggravated murder charge for Billy should be removed due to the new law as well.

Last year, Wolfe’s attorneys unsuccessfully appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court to dismiss the charge for the 3-year-old. Attorneys took it a step further and filed an appeal in January with the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Feb. 28, the high court denied Wolfe's petition and tossed the case back to Yamhill County Circuit Court to continue proceedings.

Michael Wolfe, 52, appears in court as attorneys argue for dismissing an aggravated murder charge for allegedly murdering 3-year-old William "Billy" Fretwell, his biological son. Photographed at the Yamhill County Courthouse in McMinnville on Dec. 27, 2019.

The agreement on the trial date was not without discussion.

Wolfe's attorney, Patrick Sweeney, said the trial would need to wait until next year, pointing to a backlog of cases that had stacked up during the pandemic.

"Our calendars are just filled," Sweeney said. "We're estimating the trial will be six weeks long. Honestly, we don't clear until the summer of 2023."

Sweeney suggested fall of 2023 but state prosecutor Kate Lynch, who requested an "as-soon-as-possible date," agreed to the summer at the request of Fretwell's family. Prosecutors and defense attorneys debated concerns over the challenges of jurors being present for a six to eight-week trial in the middle of the summer.

At one point, Judge Cynthia Easterday brought up the possibility of a settlement conference, a meeting between opposing sides to reach a resolution to the case without having to go to trial.

Both Sweeney and Lynch said they were open to the idea.

Fretwell's mother, Nyla Bales, who appeared at the court hearing, told the Stateman Journal Billy would have been 6 this year.

When asked how she felt about the case moving forward, she responded, "It's all part of the process. We have to let the process do its thing."

Allegations against Wolfe

In the days and weeks after Karissa and BIlly's disappearances, Salem Police detectives interviewed several friends who told officers Karissa had recently been in court against Billy's father.

Police questioned Wolfe on May 18 at his house in Gaston. Wolfe acknowledged having an intimate relationship with Karissa about four years prior but said he hadn't seen her since a child support hearing April 15, 2019.

He told them the hearing "did not go well."

Wolfe gave police a timeline of his whereabouts leading up to Karissa and Billy's disappearance, including his 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. shift from May 10-13 at Cascade Steel. He said he took the following week off.

Flowers are placed on Karissa Fretwell's SUV outside her apartment in West Salem on June 14, 2019.

Wolfe was interviewed again at the Salem Police Department after being advised of his Miranda rights. He maintained he hadn't seen Karissa.

Cascade Steel video surveillance and AT&T phone records contradict his claims, according to court records.

Footage showed Wolfe leaving work at about 8:45 p.m. on May 13. A cell tower picked up his phone heading south, then detected him in the vicinity of Karissa's Salem apartment at about 9 p.m. — on the day she was last seen alive.

Video surveillance also showed Wolfe returning to Cascade Steel at 2:35 a.m. May 14 carrying a white trash bag containing unknown items and leaving again at 2:52 a.m.

Karissa's phone pinged near Wolfe's workplace and in the general area of Wolfe’s Yamhill County home on May 14. Police said the evidence was consistent with their phones being in the same approximate place.

That afternoon, a text message was sent from Karissa’s phone about 1.4 miles southeast of Gaston, placing it near Wolfe's house. Police have not revealed what the text message said or who it was sent to.

Many of the details were outlined by Salem Police Detective Anthony VanDekoppel in the probable cause statement used to obtain a warrant for Wolfe's arrest.

"Based on the interviews of Karissa’s family and friends, I believe the only known person who would benefit from the disappearance or criminal homicide of Karissa and William is Michael (Wolfe)," VanDekoppel wrote in the affidavit.

Timeline: The disappearance of Karissa, William Fretwell

Wolfe also disappeared briefly, and Salem police listed him as a wanted man. They searched his rural home in Gaston and another property near Hopewell on May 23. Wolfe was taken into custody the next day at Blue Star Donuts in Portland.

Karissa's and Billy's bodies were discovered June 15, 10 miles west of Yamhill on heavily-wooded property owned by the timber company Weyerhaeuser.

The bodies of Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son Billy, 3, were discovered June 15 on land owned by Weyerhaeuser in Yamhill County. Michael Wolfe, who is charged with their murders, was known to recreate in the heavily-wooded property. Photo taken Dec. 6, 2021.

Investigators knew Wolfe was familiar with the area and had a permit to cut firewood there. He also recreated in the area and had Oregon hunting and fishing licenses and a registered watercraft.

The entrance to the area — just past Yamhill's city water treatment plant and where the pavement ends — has a large gate and signage. The posted rules say it is illegal to go in or out after sunset.

An autopsy determined Karissa died of a single gunshot to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. A firearm also was found, but officials couldn't say at the time if it was connected to her murder.

The cause of Billy's death was undetermined in the autopsy. Officials have never publicly released information about whether additional testing helped determine the cause of death.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Trial set in murder of Salem mom, child after years of delays