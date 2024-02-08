What are the Years of the Dragon? What to know about 2024's Chinese zodiac animal

The Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is based on moon cycles, falls on a different day every year, and marks the start of a new lunar calendar. It celebrates the arrival of spring.

This year, the Year of the Dragon begins on Feb. 10 and will be celebrated by millions worldwide on the night of the second new moon after the winter solstice.

When is Lunar New Year 2024?

The Year of the Dragon will begin on Feb. 10 and end on Jan. 28, 2025, followed by the Year of the Snake.

People walk past by a figure of a dragon placed at the entrance of a store at a tourist area in Beijing on February 7, 2024, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon which falls on February 10. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

What years are Year of the Dragon?

While 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, the next one will not be until 2036. Below are the previous years when the Year of the Dragon fell on.

1928

1940

1952

1964

1976

1988

2000

2012

What does the Dragon signify?

The Year of the Dragon is the fifth animal of 12 in the Chinese zodiac calendar.

"A dragon in China, as a culture, it's a spirit, it's a symbol," Chen Yang, a professor of Chinese culture and philosophy at George Washington University, previously told USA TODAY. "The dragon is a well-known mascot." Throughout Chinese history, the dragon has represented good luck, justice, prosperity and strength, he explains.

People born in the year of the dragon are seen as charismatic, intelligent, confident, powerful, naturally lucky and gifted, Yang said.

The Chinese zodiac has twelve animal signs, each paired with an element. The upcoming Year of the Dragon element is wood. Wood Dragons are considered introverted but successful leaders who are dedicated to their work, the US Postal Service said in a release promoting a Lunar New Year stamp.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What years are Years of the Dragon? This year's Chinese zodiac animal