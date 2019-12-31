New Year's Eve 2020 celebrations and fireworks around the world

People celebrate the new year during an event at Shougang Industrial Park - REUTERS

New Year's Eve celebrations are already under way across the globe as the world rings in 2020.

Beijing pledged to to 'seize the day'

President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year speech in Beijing to ring in 2020, pledging to achieve the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in the "milestone" year.

"Let's seize the day and live it to the full," Xi said, as celebrations were well underway including a spectacular party at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the venues for the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Rain couldn't stop play in Indonesia

Tens of thousands of revellers in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta were soaked by torrential rains as they waited for New Year's Eve fireworks.

Festive events along coastal areas near the Sunda Strait were dampened by a possible larger eruption of Anak Krakatau, an island volcano that erupted last year just ahead of Christmas Day, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 430 people.

The country's volcanology agency has warned locals and tourists to stay 2 kilometers (1.3 miles) from the volcano's crater following an eruption Tuesday that blasted ash and debris up to 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) into the air.

Kuala Lumpur lights up the night as Singapore sparkles

