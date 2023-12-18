As New Year's Eve approaches, let's double-check: Are fireworks legal in Florida?

Backyard pyrotechnicians everywhere are getting ready to celebrate the New Year by blowing stuff up, delighting their children, terrifying their dogs and scaring off birds. Depending on your neighborhood, they may have started already.

Is it legal?

Sometimes. Noisy or projectile fireworks are illegal in Florida apart from an exemption I'll mention later. But a 2020 Florida law established three legal fireworks “holidays” when they are allowed: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Independence Day. If you fire off your "Hammer of Thunder" megabox from your driveway on those specific nights, you're fine as far as the state is concerned.

But what does Florida consider a legal firework? And what about the rest of the year? Here's what you need to know about staying legal and safe with fireworks.

How does Florida define fireworks?

According to Florida law, fireworks are “any combustible or explosive composition or substance or combination of substances … prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation.”

Basically, that includes anything that flies, visibly explodes and/or audibly goes bang or boom with the notable exception of sparklers, cap guns, smoke bombs, cigarette loads, party poppers, and snappers, which were already legal to use in Florida. Yes, Florida statutes define cigarette loads.

Are fireworks legal in Florida?

Sparklers and fireworks for backyard gatherings will be a hot commodity this summer.

In two instances, yes. First, those three holidays are exempt from the fireworks laws on the books.

Secondly, Floridians are permitted to purchase and set off fireworks provided they are used "solely and exclusively in frightening birds from agricultural works and fish hatcheries." That's why when you drop into a fireworks tent all year long you'll be asked to sign a waiver affirming that you're only buying a cartload of "Excalibur Platinum Artillery Shells" to scare away crows or something.

Can I set off fireworks in Florida on New Year's Eve or the Fourth of July?

Ira Schwartz, regional manager for Phantom Fireworks, has a display of recommended safety gear for firework use at the Forest Hill Boulevard store in Palm Springs, Fla., on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Yes. On the three “designated holidays,” people setting off the kind of popular fireworks found in stores and roadside stands, such as Roman candles, bottle rockets, aerial fireworks, fountains and other novelty firecrackers, will be able to do so without having to prove agricultural needs.

Boom! Whoosh! Exploding mannequins illustrate what happens when you don’t handle fireworks safely

Crackling explosions or singular pops: How to tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots

What if my town or HOA has its own fireworks restrictions?

Clay County firefighters hose down a home that was destroyed following a blaze that was started by discarded New Year's Eve fireworks. (Clay County Fire Rescue)

According to Florida law, the three designated holidays do not supersede existing local government ordinances or neighborhood covenants and restrictions already on the books. If it wasn’t OK before 2020, it won’t be OK now.

However, the law specifically prohibits cities and HOAs from creating new rules to prevent residents from taking advantage of the fireworks holidays.

How late at night can I set off fireworks in Florida?

Tim Cable, (center) lights sparklers for family and friends while waiting for fireworks display in Wellington, July 4, 2020

The law doesn’t specify a time, so technically a person would have until midnight when the official day ends and a new day begins. However, nearly every community prohibits excessive, unnecessary or unreasonable noise so you’re better off using up the noisiest fireworks earlier in the evening. Contact your city or HOA for the specific noise or nuisance laws where you live.

Can I set off leftover fireworks the next day?

No. Unless you have an agricultural or fish hatchery exemption, you’re going to have to save them for the next holiday. Your neighbors will probably thank you for sticking firm to the legal days as well.

Booms from above: Dogs 'think they're going to die' on the Fourth of July. We can help them, and here's how

Can I be arrested for setting off fireworks in Florida if it's not an approved holiday?

Unlikely. The statute makes selling fireworks apart from the listed exemptions a first-degree misdemeanor and allows local law enforcement to seize unapproved fireworks from retailers, but there is no stated penalty for the people with the Bic lighters.

However, you still may be charged with violating local ordinances against noise or public disruption, or in relation to any damage caused, at the discrepancy of local law enforcement. Be careful and respect your neighbors.

How can I keep my family safe using backyard fireworks?

Along with increased sales of more powerful fireworks, there has been an increase in the number of people injured during fireworks holidays. the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported an estimated 10,200 fireworks-related injuries in 2022 and 11 fireworks-related deaths, mostly involving mortar-style devices. Of the estimated injuries, 28% happened to children under 15 years old.

Here are guidelines for fireworks safety from the office of Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal:

Stay away from unapproved sparklers – Per Florida Statute, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for updating an annual list of approved sparklers. Never use sparklers without close adult supervision.

Throw away the duds – Relighting a dud can cause it to explode, which can lead to serious injury. If fireworks don’t light, always drench them in water to make sure they are completely extinguished.

Protect your children – Never let young children use fireworks or sparklers as they can cause third-degree burns if not handled properly. Glow sticks are a fantastic way for young kids to celebrate safely.

Remember your neighbors and pets – Always keep pets inside and a safe distance from fireworks. Also, be mindful that many in our state, including first responders and veterans, suffer from PTSD and your celebration could impact their symptoms.

Always have a fire extinguisher on hand – Disposing of fireworks and sparklers the right way can prevent an accident from happening. Using water or a fire extinguisher helps make sure everything is cool enough to throw away.

Nancy Niles, USA TODAY Network - Florida, contributed to this article.

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization. Read more articles by Chris here and follow him on X at @cabridges

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fireworks in Florida: What's legal, what isn't for New Year's Eve