New Year's Eve: Celebratory gunfire risks $100 fine, seven days in jail

Montgomery officials have advice for people who want to fire guns to ring in the New Year: Don’t do it.

Montgomery police will have extra patrols on the streets and will be using technology to fight “celebratory gunfire,” said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department.

And it’s not just the Capital City that experiences the activity. Other cities see people fire guns in the air. Doing so is dangerous, authorities said.

The law of gravity has not been repealed, said Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson. “Bullets are just as dangerous coming down as they are going up,” Thompson said. “Falling bullets can cause serious injury or even death. They can also cause property damage.”

Montgomery police will use Strategic Technology and Resource Center (STAR Watch) and will target “hot spots” during the holiday period, Coleman said. MPD has zero-tolerance for “celebratory gunfire” and will aggressively enforce Montgomery’s ordinance targeting the illegal discharge of weapons, she said.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert speaks at a Montgomery Police Academy graduation ceremony Oct. 5.

Those arrested under the ordinance face a $100 fine and seven days in jail for the first offense, with penalties increasing up to $500 in fines and six months in jail for subsequent convictions.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said the ordinance is an important tool in helping curb celebratory gunfire, which causes property damage, greatly heightens the risk of personal injury, and alarms neighborhoods.

“Our message to the community is to find another way to celebrate,” said Albert. “Gunfire is dangerous, illegal and can land you in jail... just don’t do it.”

The city welcomes safe methods of celebration, said Mayor Steven Reed.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy a safe and joyous new year celebration,” he said. “We also would like to remind everyone that celebratory gunfire is dangerous and reckless and that anyone caught partaking in this illegal activity will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

MPD has analyzed areas that consistently report celebratory gunfire and will focus high visibility enforcement in those locations, Coleman said. In addition, officers will staff the STAR Center, MPD’s real-time crime center, which uses video surveillance to enhance response time and provide information to responding officers.

People are stocking up on fireworks for their own personal shows around the River Region.

Another way to celebrate the new year is personal fireworks, but the laws differ by location.

Are personal fireworks legal to use here?

YES: Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties: Personal fireworks use is allowed in rural county areas, but should be monitored by adults and used with caution.

NO: Cities of Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka: It is illegal to store, sell or use fireworks within the city limits of Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka without proper permits. Enjoy the official fireworks shows instead.

YES: Millbrook: There are no laws banning the use of fireworks within city limits, but authorities urge caution when using them.

MAYBE: Pike Road: While there are no ordinances prohibiting fireworks in Pike Road, homeowner associations in the area may have regulations limiting when and where they can be used. Check with your community to see if it allows them, and be mindful of your neighbors.

Shannon Heupel contributed to this report. Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser