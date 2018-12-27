New Year's Eve: Europeans celebrate in Paris, Asian travelers head to Tokyo

Tokyo, Paris and New York City will be the three main destinations for travelers looking to ring in 2019 in style, according to a survey of hotel reservations and holiday rentals conducted by booking service Agoda.

A study by Asian online booking giant Agoda has concluded that the City of Lights will be the major destination for ringing in the New Year in Europe, placing the French capital ahead of London and Barcelona.

As for the top 10 New Year's Eve destinations on other continents, the study found that Tokyo will attract the most travellers in Asia, more than Bangkok in second place or Taipei in third. Fans of Thailand will nonetheless be pleased to see that two other cities in the country, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, also made it to the Asian rankings.

In North America, New York, famous for its midnight ball-drop in Times Square, remains the number one destination, though travelers to the US are also choosing to say goodbye to 2018 in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Interestingly, rankings differ when considered in terms of travelers' country of origin. For Australians, Bali is the NYE destination of choice, while Chinese travelers prefer Tokyo. Israelis favour London, while the English head to Pattaya (Thailand) and Americans to Las Vegas.

Agoda analyzed data from reservations made before December 10, 2018.

Top 10 New Year's Eve destinations in Asia:

1. Tokyo

2. Bangkok

3. Taipei

4. Seoul

5. Osaka

6. Pattaya

7. Taichung

8. Hong Kong

9. Bali

10. Chiang Mai

Top 10 New Year's Eve destinations in Europe:

1. Paris

2. London

3. Barcelona

4. Rome

5. Berlin

6. Amsterdam

7. Istanbul

8. Prague

9. Madrid

10. Milan

Top 10 New Year's Eve destinations in North America:

1. New York

2. Las Vegas

3. Los Angeles

4. Orlando

5. Oahu

6. San Francisco

7. Chicago

8. New Orleans

9. Miami

10. Toronto