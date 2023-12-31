New Year's Eve festivities, Little Mermaid and much more in NXT Best!
Finish out 2023 and leap into 2024 with fun events all around. Here's our NXT Best heading into the New Year!
Sunday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 10:45 a.m.
Pikeside United Methodist Church
25 Paynes Ford Road
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Special music, readings and more. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.
Celebrate in Style Concert
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 3 p.m.
War Memorial Building Second Floor Ballroom
102 E. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than age 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). $13 to $39. Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.
Donut Drop
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7 p.m.
Public Square
Hagerstown
Kick off 2024 in Hagerstown's Public Square, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. Free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate, and Krumpe's donuts to the first 5,000. Sponsored by city of Hagerstown.
New Year's Eve Boro Blast
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Main Street Park
25 E. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
and
The Counting House
10 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Family-friendly. Free goodies, food trucks, hot cocoa and a countdown to a balloon drop. Call 717-762-0397.
2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 9 p.m.
Downtown Chambersburg, Pa.
DJs at Brussel’s Café and Avocado Café, candy drop, giveaways from local vendors, $1,000 giveaway and more. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, home of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, will drop a pack of rolls at 9 p.m. to inaugurate 2024. Hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. Email dci@chambersburg.org.
New Year's Eve Celebration: Totally Awesome 80's New Years Eve
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theatre
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
Dinner and a show! Floor show, DJ, dance floor, midnight champagne toast and continental breakfast. Full cash bar available. Children younger than 5 not admitted. $100 (includes dinner and show). For tickets, go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Art in the Hallway
Through Wednesday, Jan. 31
Hallway between Meritus' main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center
Meritus Medical Center
11116 Medical Campus Road
Hagerstown
A collaboration of the Valley Art Association and Meritus Medical Center. Works by artist Sher Enderle will be on display. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the hospital auxiliary. For gift shop hours, call 301-790-8181.
Movie — Little Mermaid (2023)
Tuesday, Jan. 2 - 6 p.m.
Smithsburg Library Community Room
66 W. Water St.
Smithsburg
Rated PG. Free. To register, call 301-824-7722.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Exhibit — James Barkley and Terry M. Rieker: Passages
Thursday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Feb. 6 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
Washington County Arts Council
34 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Reception is Thursday, Jan. 4, call for time. Exhibit will be online to view Saturday, Jan. 6. Go to www.washingtoncountyarts.com or call 301-791-3132.
Lecture — Sorry, Not Sorry: It’s Pablo-matic at the Brooklyn Museum
Thursday, Jan. 4 - 6 to 8 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Brooklyn Museum curators Catherine Morris and Lisa Small present "Sorry, Not Sorry: It’s Pablo-matic at the Brooklyn Museum." Hear about how Morris and Small organized the exhibition, It’s Pablo-matic, at the Brooklyn Museum with their co-curator, comedian Hannah Gadsby. Marks the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death. Examines the artist's complicated legacy through a critical, feminist lens. $10 ($8 museum members). Register in advance. Call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org. Free parking.
Friday, Jan. 5
Turtle Time
Friday, Jan. 5 - 10 to 11 a.m.
Case Nature Center
Cool Spring Preserve
1469 Lloyd Road
Charles Town, W.Va.
Hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Watch turtles eat and exercise, while a PVAS representative shares information about them. Help decorate their enclosures. Free. Registration not required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/turtle-time-at-cool-spring-preserve-5/, email Sonja@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
Meat Raffle
Friday, Jan. 5 - doors open 5 p.m., meal served 6 p.m., raffle 7 p.m.
South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
11207 Loop Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
Tickets are $20 for 10 rounds with five chances to win each round. Hot ham and cheese sandwiches, and homemade chicken noodle soup. Call 717-749-5733.
Music — The Brahman Noodles
Friday, Jan. 5 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Blues, funk, jug band and Americana. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
New Year Renewal: Relax & Recharge Yoga & Sound Healing
Friday Jan. 5 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Led by yoga instructor Christa Angelo. Stephanie Flores offers sound healing using crystal bowls, gongs, drumming and chimes. $40 ($34 museum members). To register, call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org.
Children’s Book Making and Story Board Workshop
Friday, Jan. 5 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Be inspired by the exhibit Childhood Favorites and create a storyboard and book. $20 ($15 museum members). Register in advance. Call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org.
Annual Twelfth Night Concert
Friday, Jan. 5 - 7 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
15 Randolph Ave.
Hagerstown
The Capital Carillon Handbell concert. Call 301-733-2878.
Saturday, Jan. 6
Breakfast
Saturday, Jan. 6 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Potomac Valley Fire Company
2202 Dargan School Road
Sharpsburg
Pancakes, sausage gravy, chipped beef gravy, sausage links, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and milk. $10. Call 301-432-2130.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Concert with Sally Z Ministry
Sunday, Jan. 7 - 10:30 a.m. during service
Gapland Christian Church
2812 Rohrersville Road
Rohrersville
Sally is the daughter of the famous bluegrass star, Rhonda Vincent, and is the lead singer in the U.S. Navy Country Current Band. No charge. Call 240-707-9463.
Healing Rooms of Hagerstown
Sunday, Jan. 7 - 5 to 7 p.m.
Pathway Community Church
1028 Salem Ave.
Hagerstown
Safe, confidential place to receive prayer for physical, emotional and spiritual (Christian) needs. No appointment necessary. Free. Go to healingrooms.com or email htownhealingrooms@gmail.com.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Little Mermaid, New Year's Eve festivities and much more in NXT Best!