New Year's Eve festivities, Little Mermaid and much more in NXT Best!

Finish out 2023 and leap into 2024 with fun events all around. Here's our NXT Best heading into the New Year!

Sunday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve Worship

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 10:45 a.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Special music, readings and more. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Celebrate in Style Concert

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 3 p.m.

War Memorial Building Second Floor Ballroom

102 E. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than age 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). $13 to $39. Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Donut Drop

A truck decked out in Christmas lights, with the Grinch behind the wheel, was on display at the Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop in downtown Hagerstown on Dec. 31, 2022.

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Public Square

Hagerstown

Kick off 2024 in Hagerstown's Public Square, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. Free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate, and Krumpe's donuts to the first 5,000. Sponsored by city of Hagerstown.

New Year's Eve Boro Blast

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Main Street Park

25 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

and

The Counting House

10 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Family-friendly. Free goodies, food trucks, hot cocoa and a countdown to a balloon drop. Call 717-762-0397.

2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop

The 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

DJs at Brussel’s Café and Avocado Café, candy drop, giveaways from local vendors, $1,000 giveaway and more. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, home of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, will drop a pack of rolls at 9 p.m. to inaugurate 2024. Hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. Email dci@chambersburg.org.

New Year's Eve Celebration: Totally Awesome 80's New Years Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theatre

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

Dinner and a show! Floor show, DJ, dance floor, midnight champagne toast and continental breakfast. Full cash bar available. Children younger than 5 not admitted. $100 (includes dinner and show). For tickets, go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Art in the Hallway

Through Wednesday, Jan. 31

Hallway between Meritus' main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center

Meritus Medical Center

11116 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

A collaboration of the Valley Art Association and Meritus Medical Center. Works by artist Sher Enderle will be on display. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the hospital auxiliary. For gift shop hours, call 301-790-8181.

Movie — Little Mermaid (2023)

Tuesday, Jan. 2 - 6 p.m.

Smithsburg Library Community Room

66 W. Water St.

Smithsburg

Rated PG. Free. To register, call 301-824-7722.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Exhibit — James Barkley and Terry M. Rieker: Passages

Thursday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Feb. 6 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Reception is Thursday, Jan. 4, call for time. Exhibit will be online to view Saturday, Jan. 6. Go to www.washingtoncountyarts.com or call 301-791-3132.

Lecture — Sorry, Not Sorry: It’s Pablo-matic at the Brooklyn Museum

Thursday, Jan. 4 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Brooklyn Museum curators Catherine Morris and Lisa Small present "Sorry, Not Sorry: It’s Pablo-matic at the Brooklyn Museum." Hear about how Morris and Small organized the exhibition, It’s Pablo-matic, at the Brooklyn Museum with their co-curator, comedian Hannah Gadsby. Marks the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death. Examines the artist's complicated legacy through a critical, feminist lens. $10 ($8 museum members). Register in advance. Call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org. Free parking.

Friday, Jan. 5

Turtle Time

Friday, Jan. 5 - 10 to 11 a.m.

Case Nature Center

Cool Spring Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

Hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Watch turtles eat and exercise, while a PVAS representative shares information about them. Help decorate their enclosures. Free. Registration not required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/turtle-time-at-cool-spring-preserve-5/, email Sonja@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Meat Raffle

Friday, Jan. 5 - doors open 5 p.m., meal served 6 p.m., raffle 7 p.m.

South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Tickets are $20 for 10 rounds with five chances to win each round. Hot ham and cheese sandwiches, and homemade chicken noodle soup. Call 717-749-5733.

Music — The Brahman Noodles

Friday, Jan. 5 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Blues, funk, jug band and Americana. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

New Year Renewal: Relax & Recharge Yoga & Sound Healing

Friday Jan. 5 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Led by yoga instructor Christa Angelo. Stephanie Flores offers sound healing using crystal bowls, gongs, drumming and chimes. $40 ($34 museum members). To register, call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org.

Children’s Book Making and Story Board Workshop

Friday, Jan. 5 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Be inspired by the exhibit Childhood Favorites and create a storyboard and book. $20 ($15 museum members). Register in advance. Call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org.

​Annual Twelfth Night Concert

Friday, Jan. 5 - 7 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

15 Randolph Ave.

Hagerstown

The Capital Carillon Handbell concert. Call 301-733-2878.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Breakfast

Saturday, Jan. 6 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Company

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Pancakes, sausage gravy, chipped beef gravy, sausage links, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and milk. $10. Call 301-432-2130.

Sunday, Jan. 7

A concert with the Sally Z Ministry will be held Sunday, Jan. 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m. during the service at Gapland Christian Church, 2812 Rohrersville Road, Rohrersville. Sally is the daughter of bluegrass star, Rhonda Vincent, and is the lead singer in the U.S. Navy Country Current Band. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call 240-707-9463.

Concert with Sally Z Ministry

Sunday, Jan. 7 - 10:30 a.m. during service

Gapland Christian Church

2812 Rohrersville Road

Rohrersville

Sally is the daughter of the famous bluegrass star, Rhonda Vincent, and is the lead singer in the U.S. Navy Country Current Band. No charge. Call 240-707-9463.

Healing Rooms of Hagerstown

Sunday, Jan. 7 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Pathway Community Church

1028 Salem Ave.

Hagerstown

Safe, confidential place to receive prayer for physical, emotional and spiritual (Christian) needs. No appointment necessary. Free. Go to healingrooms.com or email htownhealingrooms@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Little Mermaid, New Year's Eve festivities and much more in NXT Best!