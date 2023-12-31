On New Year's Eve, Pope encourages prayer for "beleaguered Ukrainian people"

Pope Francis has called on fellow believers to keep praying for nations suffering from war, mentioning "the beleaguered people of Ukraine" first after he said the Angelus prayer on 31 December 2023.

Source: Vatican News

Quote: "Let us continue to pray for the people who are suffering because of war: the beleaguered people of Ukraine, the people of Palestine and Israel, the people of Sudan and many others."

Details: In a series of rhetorical questions, the Pope asked: How many human lives have been broken by armed conflict? How many dead? And how much destruction, suffering, poverty?

"May those who have interests in these conflicts listen to the voice of their conscience! And let us not forget the suffering Rohingya," the Pope said.

He recalled Nigeria’s Plateau state, where the celebration of Christmas was marked by violence as over 140 people were killed and scores more injured on Christmas Eve.

Background: On 28 December Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, had a conversation with Pope Francis, during which they discussed joint work on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula.

