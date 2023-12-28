New Year's Eve powers this weekend's best bets in Volusia-Flagler

It’s time to ring in the New Year, so the weekend calendar is stuffed with opportunities to be part of the celebration in Volusia-Flagler.

Here are the big events:

Watch the ball drop on Main Street

In Daytona Beach, the biggest community soiree will be Sunday on Main Street, where the 17th annual “New Year’s Eve on Main Street” will feature live bands and other entertainment, street performers, stilt walkers, drink specials, food trucks, a midnight ball drop and fireworks over the ocean.

Outside of the weekends of Biketoberfest and Bike Week, the event draws the biggest crowds of the year to the landmark thoroughfare of the World’s Most Famous Beach.

It’s free admission. Hours are 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Visit daytonabeachmainstreet.com for details.

Hard rockers roll at Daytona’s Hard Rock Hotel

Also in Daytona Beach, Hard Rock Hotel will ring in the new year on Sunday with its annual “Hard Rockers & High Rollers” event.

It’s a Casino Royale-themed extravaganza with a DJ inside the hotel’s Avalon Ballroom and live music on the Avalon Terrace by First Wave, offering dance hits from the 1970s, 80s and 90s from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

There also will be casino games including black jack, roulette, craps, Texas Hold 'Em and slot machines. Party guests can gamble for charity and use "winnings" to bid on silent auction baskets.

Admission also includes party favors and New Year's Eve champagne toast at midnight.

Party tickets range from $175-$400, with VIP and room-night packages available.

Visit hardrockhotels.com/daytona-beach for details.

In New Smyrna Beach, Beachside Tavern ready to party

If you’re idea of a New Year’s Eve bash involves a live band and a pair of dancing shoes, the party at the Beachside Tavern in New Smyrna Beach offers a winning formula.

The club, at 690 E. 3rd Ave., will ring in 2024 with an evening of rock, hip-hop, pop and dance favorites by Trae Pierce and the T'Stones starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Beachside Tavern, New Smyrna Beach.

Reservations are suggested for tables with prime viewing of the show and the crowd. In addition to a seated table for four, the reservations include a split of champagne at midnight.

For details and reservations, call 386-424-8282. Or visit beachsidetavern.com for more information.

In Port Orange, a family-friendly party

If you’re looking for an all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration, the Cracker Creek Campground is offering its New Year’s Eve Party & Camp Out starting at 6 p.m. Sunday at the campground, 1795 Taylor Road, Port Orange.

The alcohol-free event will feature music from a DJ, a photo booth for commemorative pics, and opportunities for coffee, donuts and s'mores around a campfire.

New Year's Eve family fun around a campfire is the plan at Cracker Creek Campground in Port Orange.

S'mores kits, coffee and donut pre-orders are available at online checkout. Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase on-site. Guests are advised to bring blankets and camp chairs for comfort.

Bookings for the party also can be upgraded to include a spot in the attraction’s private campground, which offers full-service bathrooms and showers for campers.

Cost is $40 adult ($60 for camping); $30 for children ($45 for camping).

For information, visit crackercreek.com or call 386-304-0778.

In Flagler, European Village rings in 2024

Restaurants at the European Village, at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast, on Sunday will offer live music, dancing, dining, party favors and more to celebrate 2024. There also will be a ceremonial countdown to a “Palm Tree Drop” accompanied by fireworks at midnight.

A New Year's Eve celebration at European Village in Palm Coast will feature a cereomonial "Palm Tree Drop" to mark the arrival of 2024.

The party runs from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Go to visitflagler.com for details.

