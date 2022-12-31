New Year's Eve: World celebrates arrival of 2023

Jasmine Andersson - BBC News
New year celebrations are in full flow in parts of the world where 2023 has already arrived.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first to welcome in the new year, followed by New Zealand an hour later.

And thousands gathered in Sydney for the Australian city's renowned fireworks display.

Fireworks in Sydney
Sydney's fireworks launched from its Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour
People watch 9pm fireworks at Sydney Botanic Gardens, in Australia
Many also gathered to watch the fireworks under the trees in Sydney Botanic Gardens
Man wears Happy New Year glasses and strikes a thumbs up as he celebrates New Year in Sydney
People had gathered early to get a prime spot to watch the midnight fireworks over the Sydney Opera House
People welcomed 2023 with live music and fireworks at New Year's Eve celebration at Hagley Park, in Christchurch, New Zealand
The Hagley Park celebrations in Christchurch, New Zealand, were marked with fireworks and live music
People gather to celebrate the clocks turning midnight in Seoul, South Korea
People gather to celebrate the clocks turning midnight in Seoul, South Korea
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan
Entertainers perform during a countdown event for the 2023 new year celebrations in Tokyo
Entertainers perform during a countdown event for the 2023 new year celebrations in Tokyo
People take photos with their mobile phones in front of &quot;Happy New Year 2023&quot; light illuminations
While there are still a few hours to go before Thailand marks the new year, people are already out on the streets to celebrate, like these women taking photos in front of illuminations at Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai
Bottles of wine are pictured in the back of a tuk-tuk during celebrations in Bangkok
Bottles of wine are pictured in the back of a tuk-tuk during celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand
A New Year's Eve fireworks and light show attracts thousands of visitors to the West Tour Park in Huai 'an, East China's Jiangsu province
While many will celebrate Chinese New Year in three weeks' time, several regions are also marking New Year's Eve. Fireworks and a light show have attracted thousands of visitors to the West Tour Park in Huai 'an, in East China's Jiangsu province

