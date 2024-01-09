The year's first big snow has dumped nearly a foot throughout the area. Find out who has the most:

The City of Boone has tallied one of the highest snow totals in the state, having received 10.2 inches by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. These images were taken in west Boone near the county courthouse.

The year's first significant snowstorm has dumped nearly a foot of snow on some cities in the Ames Tribune coverage area.

Most of the state is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday, including Story and Boone counties.

How much snow did Story County get?

Western Ames reported 8.8 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, while nearly 7 inches of snow was reported in Huxley. Gilbert has tallied the highest snow total in the county, having received nine inches by 7 a.m.

An additional 1-2 inches is possible in Story County throughout the day.

A snow ordinance in Ames went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday. Parking is banned on designated snow routes marked with red and white signs. The ordinance remains in effect until streets are completely plowed curb to curb.

How much snow did Boone County get?

The City of Boone has reported some of the highest snow totals in all of central Iowa, having tallied 10.2 inches as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Madrid, located in southern Boone County and home to the High Trestle Trail, has clocked 9.8 inches of snow while rural Luther reported seven inches.

Boone County may also receive an additional 1-2 inches of snow on Tuesday.

All reports are courtesy of the National Weather Service.

How are the road conditions?

The Iowa DOT reports as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday all highways and interstates in the area were completely covered due to strong winds and drifting snow. Towing is not recommended on Highway 30 in both Boone and Story County.

You can check road conditions online through Iowa 511, with an interactive map showing road closures, winter weather warnings, interstate cameras, crashes and more.

If you don't have internet, you can call 800-288-1047, or 511 for updated road conditions.

Strong winds may produce drifts

The National Weather Service expects strong wind gusts to impact much of central Iowa throughout the day, creating hazardous conditions for travelers. Officials predict Ames and the surrounding area will have wind gusts topping out at 38 mph by noon, staying above 30 mph until 9 p.m. The wind should fall to 21 mph by midnight before steadying off below 10 mph by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

