After years of funding increases, Kansas Supreme Court closes school funding lawsuit

After years of school funding increases from the Kansas Legislature, the Kansas Supreme Court is closing the long-running school funding lawsuit.

The high court issued its order on Tuesday in the Gannon case, granting a request from Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach to formally close it.

"Now that constitutional compliance has been achieved, it is time for this case to end," wrote solicitor general Anthony Powell, adding that the case shouldn't remain open in perpetuity.

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert, seen here during her State of the Judiciary address to legislators last month, signed an order Tuesday to formally close the long-running lawsuit over school funding levels approved by the Legislature.

But public education advocates fear it could open the door to the Legislature potentially underfunding K-12 schools in the future.

As the justices put it, after years of litigation over funding levels, "The court retained jurisdiction in the case to ensure continued legislative compliance with the school funding requirements" of the Kansas Constitution. Now, they say it is time for that jurisdiction to end.

"Given the court's stated purpose was to retain jurisdiction to ensure implementation of the phased-in amounts and that has occurred, a majority of the court grants the State's motion," said the order signed by Chief Justice Marla Luckert.

Justice Caleb Stegall did not participate in the decision, and Justice Eric Rosen dissented. The order stated that, "given the legislative history of school funding," Rosen would rather not close the case.

The court rejected an amicus brief from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who argued for the court to retain jurisdiction because of legislative history suggesting that constitutional funding of schools "has eluded the Legislature absent judicial intervention."

Closing the case means that, if the Legislature were to pass a budget that provided less money to schools than what they believed would be sufficient, the schools cannot go directly to the Supreme Court. They will now have to go through the normal legal process.

That would be more time consuming, which Kelly argued would cause "real, not imagined harm to Kansas students in lost learning and other opportunities because of insufficient funding of public schools."

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Supreme Court closes Gannon school funding lawsuit