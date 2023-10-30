Years of groundwork in Germany pays off for Chiefs
As Frankfurt, Germany, prepares to embrace Chiefs Kingdom this week, KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall sat down with Chiefs President Mark Donovan.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leader.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
